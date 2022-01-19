Transactions

Browns sign RB John Kelly Jr. to reserve/futures contract

Kelly appeared in four games in 2021 

Jan 19, 2022 at 01:48 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
011922_kellyyyyy

The Cleveland Browns have signed RB John Kelly Jr. to a reserve/futures contract.

Kelly appeared in four games in 2021 and finished the season on the Browns' practice squad/injured list, after suffering an ankle injury.

Related Content

news

Browns sign 3 to reserve/futures contracts

Cleveland now has 11 players on reserve/futures contracts
news

Browns sign 8 to reserve/futures contracts

Cleveland makes roster moves on 1st day of the offseason
news

Browns place CB Denzel Ward on reserve/COVID-19, activate RB D'Ernest Johnson and make other roster moves

The Browns have also elevated four players from the practice squad
news

Browns sign 2 to practice squad, make other roster moves

The Browns have signed RB Benny LeMay and T Alex Taylor to the practice squad
news

Browns place Baker Mayfield, Sione Takitaki on injured reserve, make other roster moves

The Browns have also signed QB Nick Mullens and RB Dexter Williams to the active roster
news

Browns make roster moves

The Browns have activated LB Elijah Lee from reserve/COVID-19 and placed RB D'Ernest Johnson on reserve/COVID-19
news

Browns elevate two from practice squad, place TE Miller Forristall on practice squad/injured list

S Adrian Colbert and G Hjalte Froholdt have been elevated from the practice squad
news

Browns activate 4 from reserve/COVID-19, make other roster moves

Cleveland gets multiple players back on both sides of the ball
news

Browns sign K Chris Blewitt to practice squad

The Browns have also placed QB Nick Mullens on the practice squad/COVID-19 list
news

Browns sign two to practice squad, make other roster moves

The Browns have signed WR Lawrence Cager and TE Miller Forristall to the practice squad
news

Browns activate 8 players from reserve/COVID-19, make other roster moves

Cleveland gets back a number of key players from both sides of the ball
Advertising