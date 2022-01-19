Browns sign RB John Kelly Jr. to reserve/futures contract

The Cleveland Browns have signed RB John Kelly Jr. to a reserve/futures contract.
Kelly appeared in four games in 2021 and finished the season on the Browns' practice squad/injured list, after suffering an ankle injury.
Cleveland now has 11 players on reserve/futures contracts
Cleveland makes roster moves on 1st day of the offseason
The Browns have also elevated four players from the practice squad
The Browns have signed RB Benny LeMay and T Alex Taylor to the practice squad
The Browns have also signed QB Nick Mullens and RB Dexter Williams to the active roster
The Browns have activated LB Elijah Lee from reserve/COVID-19 and placed RB D'Ernest Johnson on reserve/COVID-19
S Adrian Colbert and G Hjalte Froholdt have been elevated from the practice squad
Cleveland gets multiple players back on both sides of the ball
The Browns have also placed QB Nick Mullens on the practice squad/COVID-19 list
The Browns have signed WR Lawrence Cager and TE Miller Forristall to the practice squad