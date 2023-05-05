Browns sign S Rodney McLeod

The Browns on Thursday signed S Rodney McLeod, an 11-year veteran who will add plenty of experience and talent to the secondary.

McLeod, who spent last season with the Colts, is now the most experienced player on the Browns' roster and arrives in Cleveland having played in 156 career games with 138 starts. He amassed 18 career interceptions, 60 pass breakups and 689 tackles and started his career as an undrafted free agent with the St. Louis Rams in 2012. He earned his first career start in 2013 and has maintained his status as a starting-caliber player every year since then.

McLeod joined the Eagles in 2016 and helped them win Super Bowl LII in 2018. He recorded six tackles and one pass breakup in the game, and he continued his career in Philadelphia for another four seasons. McLeod played under current Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz when he was the defensive coordinator for the Eagles from 2016-20.

McLeod played with the Colts in 2022 and set career-highs with 96 tackles and eight pass breakups and appeared in all 17 games with 15 starts. He also caught two interceptions, one of which was returned for a pick-six, and tallied multiple interceptions in a season for the seventh time in his career.