Browns sign T Greg Senat to practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have signed T Greg Senat to their practice squad. The team has now filled 15 of its 16 allotted practice squad openings with the following players:

Senat is a 6-6, 305-pound tackle, officially in his third NFL season. Senat entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (212th overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. Following roster cuts last season, he was claimed off of waivers by the Kansas City Chiefs and spent most of 2019 on injured reserve. He attended Wagner and was raised in Elmont, N.Y.