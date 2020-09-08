Transactions

Browns sign T Greg Senat to practice squad

Sep 08, 2020 at 05:41 PM
The Cleveland Browns have signed T Greg Senat to their practice squad. The team has now filled 15 of its 16 allotted practice squad openings with the following players:

QB Garrett Gilbert
RB Dontrell Hilliard
RB Benny LeMay
FB Johnny Stanton
WR Ja'Marcus Bradley
WR Taywan Taylor
T Brady Aiello
T Greg Senat 
G Michael Dunn
LB Montrel Meander
CB A.J. Green
CB Robert Jackson
S Elijah Benton
S Jovante Moffatt
K Cody Parkey

Thirteen of the 15 players were with the Browns during training camp.

Senat is a 6-6, 305-pound tackle, officially in his third NFL season. Senat entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (212th overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. Following roster cuts last season, he was claimed off of waivers by the Kansas City Chiefs and spent most of 2019 on injured reserve. He attended Wagner and was raised in Elmont, N.Y.

