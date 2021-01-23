Transactions

Browns sign WR Ryan Switzer

Cleveland adds another player to the reserve/futures list

Jan 23, 2021 at 12:47 PM
The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Ryan Switzer to the reserve/futures list:

Switzer spent part of the 2020 season on the Browns' practice squad.

