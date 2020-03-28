Browns players among those scheduled to participate in Twitch Stream Aid

Browns stars Denzel Ward and Myles Garrett on Saturday are scheduled to pick up their favorite controller and play video games as part of Twitch Stream Aid, an interactive fundraiser for COVID-19 relief.
The 12-hour charity stream will benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization powered by the United Nations Foundation. Along with phones and computers, the Twitch app is also available on most streaming services, such as Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Over the past week, Baker Mayfield and Larry Ogunjobi announced donations to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank while Dee and Jimmy Haslam pledged $1.5 million to COVID-19 relief funds. Earlier Saturday, Myles Garrett teamed with the Cleveland Hope Exchange and other area businesses to donate 24,000 pounds of food to Cleveland's Clark-Fulton neighborhood.