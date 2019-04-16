Browns surprise 3rd-graders at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary with Special Teams Packages, ice cream social

"The kids are super excited to see us and we're excited to see them and I think it's important they know that," Joseph said. "It's an important cause. Kids need to be in school and they're our future at the end of the day. So the more we can help on the road to success, the better."

The Browns closed their visit by surprising select students with "Special Teams Packages" as part of a program in partnership with Browns Give Back and Shoes and Clothes for Kids that provides CMSD students in economic hardship with necessary clothing items as part of the "Get 2 School. You Can Make It!" campaign to help alleviate barriers to attendance. The students each opened their packages and smiled with joy as they dug through their three school uniforms, one casual outfit, a shoe gift card and school supplies. The effort is focused on eliminating clothing as a barrier to school attendance for students in need.