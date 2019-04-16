 Skip to main content
Advertising

Community

Browns surprise 3rd-graders at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary with Special Teams Packages, ice cream social

Apr 16, 2019 at 06:04 PM
Author Image
Nick Shook

Staff Writer

Kendall Lamm stood alongside a few of his new Browns teammates in front of a class of third-grade students in Cleveland on Tuesday and spoke about the importance of education.

He speaks from a point of authority because he's been in their shoes.

Naturally intelligent, Lamm didn't struggle in school. But he also wasn't always the best behaved. It took his grandmother sitting him down and telling him about the importance of his own adolescent years for him to get on the right track.

Lamm, along with fellow Browns Greg Joseph, Jaelen Strong and Orson Charles visited Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland to deliver the same message: Attending and succeeding in school is the key to future success. The players made the trip as part of Browns Give Back's commitment to education and the team's partnership with Cleveland Metropolitan School District's "Get 2 School. You Can Make It!" attendance campaign.

Photos: Browns surprise 3rd-graders at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary with Special Teams Packages, ice cream social

Players visited students at the Cleveland elementary school and emphasized the importance of good attendance in school on the path to future success. Take a look at the photos from the visit made by Greg Joseph, Kendall Lamm, Orson Charles, Jaelen Strong and Chomps.

Browns players serve students ice cream at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School during Tuesday's surprise visit.
1 / 37

Browns players serve students ice cream at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School during Tuesday's surprise visit.

Brent_Durken
Browns players stress the importance of education and good attendance to students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary on Tuesday in Cleveland.
2 / 37

Browns players stress the importance of education and good attendance to students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Brent_Durken
Browns players stress the importance of education and good attendance to students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary on Tuesday in Cleveland.
3 / 37

Browns players stress the importance of education and good attendance to students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Brent_Durken
Browns players stress the importance of education and good attendance to students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary on Tuesday in Cleveland.
4 / 37

Browns players stress the importance of education and good attendance to students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Brent_Durken
Browns players stress the importance of education and good attendance to students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary on Tuesday in Cleveland.
5 / 37

Browns players stress the importance of education and good attendance to students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Brent_Durken
Browns players work with students on candygrams that create a positive message about the importance of education
6 / 37

Browns players work with students on candygrams that create a positive message about the importance of education

Brent_Durken
A student listens as Browns players talk about the importance of education Tuesday at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland.
7 / 37

A student listens as Browns players talk about the importance of education Tuesday at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland.

Brent_Durken
Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.
8 / 37

Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.

Brent_Durken
Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School students review and pose with their candygrams, which they solved with the help of Browns players, mascot Chomps and staff.
9 / 37

Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School students review and pose with their candygrams, which they solved with the help of Browns players, mascot Chomps and staff.

Brent_Durken
Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School students review and pose with their candygrams, which they solved with the help of Browns players, mascot Chomps and staff.
10 / 37

Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School students review and pose with their candygrams, which they solved with the help of Browns players, mascot Chomps and staff.

Brent_Durken
Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School students review and pose with their candygrams, which they solved with the help of Browns players, mascot Chomps and staff.
11 / 37

Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School students review and pose with their candygrams, which they solved with the help of Browns players, mascot Chomps and staff.

Brent_Durken
Browns players stress the importance of education and good attendance to students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary on Tuesday in Cleveland.
12 / 37

Browns players stress the importance of education and good attendance to students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Brent_Durken
Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.
13 / 37

Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.

Brent_Durken
Browns players hand out Special Teams Packages to students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School on Tuesday in Cleveland.
14 / 37

Browns players hand out Special Teams Packages to students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Brent_Durken
Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.
15 / 37

Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.

Brent_Durken
Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School students review and pose with their candygrams, which they solved with the help of Browns players, mascot Chomps and staff.
16 / 37

Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School students review and pose with their candygrams, which they solved with the help of Browns players, mascot Chomps and staff.

Brent_Durken
With the support of Browns players, a student at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School signs the pledge to remain dedicated to strong attendance and a bright future through education Tuesday in Cleveland.
17 / 37

With the support of Browns players, a student at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School signs the pledge to remain dedicated to strong attendance and a bright future through education Tuesday in Cleveland.

Brent_Durken
Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.
18 / 37

Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.

Brent_Durken
Browns players work with students on candygrams that create a positive message about the importance of education
19 / 37

Browns players work with students on candygrams that create a positive message about the importance of education

Brent_Durken
Browns players serve students ice cream at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School during Tuesday's surprise visit.
20 / 37

Browns players serve students ice cream at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School during Tuesday's surprise visit.

Brent_Durken
Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.
21 / 37

Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.

Brent_Durken
Browns players serve students ice cream at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School during Tuesday's surprise visit.
22 / 37

Browns players serve students ice cream at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School during Tuesday's surprise visit.

Brent_Durken
Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.
23 / 37

Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.

Brent_Durken
Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.
24 / 37

Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.

Brent_Durken
Browns players serve students ice cream at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School during Tuesday's surprise visit.
25 / 37

Browns players serve students ice cream at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School during Tuesday's surprise visit.

Brent_Durken
Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.
26 / 37

Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.

Brent_Durken
Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.
27 / 37

Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.

Brent_Durken
Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.
28 / 37

Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.

Brent_Durken
Students pose for photos with Browns players and mascot Chomps on Tuesday at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland.
29 / 37

Students pose for photos with Browns players and mascot Chomps on Tuesday at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland.

Brent_Durken
Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School enjoy ice cream during the Browns' visit to the school Tuesday in Cleveland.
30 / 37

Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School enjoy ice cream during the Browns' visit to the school Tuesday in Cleveland.

Brent_Durken
Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School enjoy ice cream during the Browns' visit to the school Tuesday in Cleveland.
31 / 37

Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School enjoy ice cream during the Browns' visit to the school Tuesday in Cleveland.

Brent_Durken
Browns players serve students ice cream at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School during Tuesday's surprise visit.
32 / 37

Browns players serve students ice cream at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School during Tuesday's surprise visit.

Brent_Durken
Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.
33 / 37

Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.

Brent_Durken
Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.
34 / 37

Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.

Brent_Durken
Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School enjoy ice cream during the Browns' visit to the school Tuesday in Cleveland.
35 / 37

Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School enjoy ice cream during the Browns' visit to the school Tuesday in Cleveland.

Brent_Durken
Browns players serve students ice cream at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School during Tuesday's surprise visit.
36 / 37

Browns players serve students ice cream at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School during Tuesday's surprise visit.

Brent_Durken
Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.
37 / 37

Students at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in Cleveland open their Special Teams Packages and discover what's inside.

Brent_Durken
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Dunbar's third-grade class was selected to spend the afternoon with the Browns because of its commitment to and marked improvement in attendance -- a key factor in students' educational success. They celebrated their efforts with games and an ice cream social.

The Browns players opened the visit by discussing the significance of attendance for long-term educational performance, then led the students in taking a pledge to remain dedicated to strong attendance. After that, it was time to split into groups to do "candygrams," where students and Browns players worked together to use candy to complete sentences about staying dedicated to attending and succeeding in school.

"The kids are the future," Lamm said. "If somebody didn't show me the way and give me the inspiration, the kick in the butt to make something of myself, I probably wouldn't be standing here right now. But you have to be very, very genuine. You've got to let them know because kids can see through it like that. They can really tell. But they can also tell when you care. So I try to convey that because I was once in their shoes."

Joseph has a unique view of this important issue, too. His mother was a teacher, which meant he had to be in school every day, no matter what. That helped him to the success he's enjoyed since reaching the NFL, and he relayed that message to the students at Dunbar Elementary.

Photos: Browns host Play 60 Special Olympics at team facility

Browns players Joel Bitonio, Chris Hubbard and Daniel Ekuale joined Browns staff to host the 2019 Play 60 Football Festival, in association with University Hospitals. The Browns invited local students to have a day full of activities at the team facility, including football drills, alumni appearances and much more.

032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-7
1 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-2
2 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-34
3 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-29
4 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-32
5 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-31
6 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-30
7 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-22
8 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-35
9 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-26
10 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-19
11 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-27
12 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-10
13 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-20
14 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-8
15 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-36
16 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-16
17 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-33
18 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-15
19 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-28
20 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-14
21 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-24
22 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-23
23 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-11
24 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-25
25 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-21
26 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-5
27 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-18
28 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-13
29 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-1
30 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-3
31 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-17
32 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-4
33 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-12
34 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-9
35 / 36
032219-Play60-SpecialOlympics-6
36 / 36
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"The kids are super excited to see us and we're excited to see them and I think it's important they know that," Joseph said. "It's an important cause. Kids need to be in school and they're our future at the end of the day. So the more we can help on the road to success, the better."

The Browns closed their visit by surprising select students with "Special Teams Packages" as part of a program in partnership with Browns Give Back and Shoes and Clothes for Kids that provides CMSD students in economic hardship with necessary clothing items as part of the "Get 2 School. You Can Make It!" campaign to help alleviate barriers to attendance. The students each opened their packages and smiled with joy as they dug through their three school uniforms, one casual outfit, a shoe gift card and school supplies. The effort is focused on eliminating clothing as a barrier to school attendance for students in need.

Through Browns Give Back, the Cleveland Browns are dedicated to #give10 through the team's First and Ten initiative. Launched in June 2014, the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign is the team's community program, established to inspire fans to volunteer in and help their communities throughout the world by volunteering for 10 hours each year. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. All Browns fans are encouraged to join the volunteering effort by signing the First and Ten pledge on the team's website and by sharing their stories with #give10. For more information or to sign the pledge, visit www.clevelandbrowns.com/brownsgiveback.

Related Content

news

Cleveland Browns Foundation hosts 26th annual Golf Tournament

The Browns teed off at Firestone Country Club in support of the Cleveland Browns Foundation's flagship fundraising event

news

Cleveland Browns Foundation announces 2026 Marion Motley Scholarship recipients

Robert Bonchak and Jaeden Dancy attended a Browns OTA practice to be recognized as the 2026 recipients

news

Browns Give Back donates over $250,000 in football equipment to local high schools

30 high school programs from across Northeast and Central Ohio were represented at the equipment giveaway

news

Browns provide two new high-quality synthetic turf fields to local Northeast Ohio schools and communities

The projects at Richmond Heights and Charles F. Brush high schools mark the 18th and 19th fields dedicated by the Browns, courtesy of the Haslam/Johnson families

news

Browns break ground on 18th field project at Richmond Heights High School

The Browns 2026 rookie class attended the groundbreaking to celebrate the 18th field project

news

Nordonia wins inaugural Girls Flag Football State Championship

Nordonia was one of four teams for the Browns' division to compete for state title

news

OHSAA set to host inaugural 2026 Girls Flag Football State Championship Tournament

Eight elite teams collide at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in a one-day, winner-take-all showdown for the first-ever OHSAA state title

news

Madison named 2026 Browns Girls High School Flag Football champion

Berkshire, Nordonia, Madison and Midview set to compete in inaugural OHSAA Girls High School Flag Football State Championship

news

Browns Stay in the Game! thanks educators with Teacher Appreciation Week celebrations

Stay in the Game! partners with 220+ districts and impacts more than 600,000 students throughout Ohio

news

Browns to host fifth annual Browns Girls High School Flag Football Championship Tournament at the University of Akron's InfoCision Stadium

The Cleveland Browns Girls High School Flag Football Program is presented by Gatorade

news

Browns set to host 2026 Northeast Ohio Girls Flag Football Championship Tournament

The tournament will take place on May 11 at The University of Akron's InfoCision Stadium

news

Cleveland Browns and University Hospitals team up to provide coaches with USA Football's youth coach course

Local football coaches gain access to best-in-class educational program as they prepare for 2026 season

Advertising