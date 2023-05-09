Transactions

Browns waive 2 players

DT Ben Stille and WR Marquez Stevenson have been waived

May 09, 2023 at 10:10 AM
The Cleveland Browns have waived DT Ben Stille and WR Marquez Stevenson.

Stille appeared in six games with the Browns last season. Stevenson spent four weeks on the Browns' practice squad in 2022.

