Browns waive 2 players

The Cleveland Browns have waived DT Ben Stille and WR Marquez Stevenson.
Stille appeared in six games with the Browns last season. Stevenson spent four weeks on the Browns' practice squad in 2022.
McLeod becomes the most experienced player on the roster and is coming off a career-best season with the Colts
Gossett was with the Browns' practice squad in 2019 and started four games with the Falcons last season
The fifth-year option will keep Wills under contract with the Browns through the 2024 season
Charlton spent the 2022 offseason and training camp with the Browns
All three players finished last season on the Browns' roster
Martin, a West Milton native, will provide depth to the Browns' interior offensive line
Walker, one of the most respected players in the locker room and a trusted tackler, is back for a third season in Cleveland
Dobbs returns to the Browns after spending most of last season as their backup QB
The Browns will receive Moore and a third-round pick in the 2023 draft in exchange for their second-round pick in 2023