By the Numbers: Browns run game halted in loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI -- We're breaking down the stats after the Browns fell 33-23 to the Bengals on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

74 - The Browns appeared poised for another big rushing game against the Bengals defense, ranked last in the league against the run. Instead, Cleveland only mustered 74 yards on the ground and couldn't find much production out of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

1,494 - Nick Chubb rushed for a season-low 41 yards but still inched closer to officially winning the 2019 rushing title and will end the season with 1,494 rushing yards. If his lead holds, he'll be the first Browns running back to win the title since Leroy Kelly in 1968.

9 - After Baker Mayfield hit Damion Ratley for a 46-yard touchdown on the Browns' opening drive, Mayfield became the ninth player in NFL history to record at least 20 touchdown passes in each of the first two seasons.

81 - Odell Beckham Jr. needed only 46 receiving yards to eclipse 1,000 yards for the fifth time in his career. He accomplished that in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 81 yards and a touchdown.

162 - Rushing yards from Joe Mixon, who recorded 146 yards in the first game against the Browns. He had 103 in the first half. The running back carried the Bengals offense for four quarters Sunday and finished with two touchdowns.

9 - The Bengals were 9-for-14 (64 percent) on third downs, which allowed them to possess the ball for 34 minutes. The Browns, meanwhile, went 4-for-13 on third down and struggled to keep their offense on the field.

3 - Mayfield threw three interceptions Sunday, his most in a game this season since Week 1.

6 - The Browns quarterback was also sacked six times and struggled to find space in the pocket on several key plays. Mayfield still connected on two deep balls for touchdowns and threw for 279 yards, but it wasn't enough to match the productivity of the Bengals offense.