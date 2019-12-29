By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Browns run game halted in loss to Bengals

Dec 29, 2019 at 05:13 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

CINCINNATI -- We're breaking down the stats after the Browns fell 33-23 to the Bengals on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

74 - The Browns appeared poised for another big rushing game against the Bengals defense, ranked last in the league against the run. Instead, Cleveland only mustered 74 yards on the ground and couldn't find much production out of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

1,494 - Nick Chubb rushed for a season-low 41 yards but still inched closer to officially winning the 2019 rushing title and will end the season with 1,494 rushing yards. If his lead holds, he'll be the first Browns running back to win the title since Leroy Kelly in 1968.

9 - After Baker Mayfield hit Damion Ratley for a 46-yard touchdown on the Browns' opening drive, Mayfield became the ninth player in NFL history to record at least 20 touchdown passes in each of the first two seasons.

81 - Odell Beckham Jr. needed only 46 receiving yards to eclipse 1,000 yards for the fifth time in his career. He accomplished that in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 81 yards and a touchdown.

162 - Rushing yards from Joe Mixon, who recorded 146 yards in the first game against the Browns. He had 103 in the first half. The running back carried the Bengals offense for four quarters Sunday and finished with two touchdowns.

9 - The Bengals were 9-for-14 (64 percent) on third downs, which allowed them to possess the ball for 34 minutes. The Browns, meanwhile, went 4-for-13 on third down and struggled to keep their offense on the field.

3 - Mayfield threw three interceptions Sunday, his most in a game this season since Week 1.

6 - The Browns quarterback was also sacked six times and struggled to find space in the pocket on several key plays. Mayfield still connected on two deep balls for touchdowns and threw for 279 yards, but it wasn't enough to match the productivity of the Bengals offense.

21 - Mayfield finished the season with 21 interceptions to go along with his 22 touchdowns.

Photos: Week 17 - Browns at Bengals Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns in action against the Bengals

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
1 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
2 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
3 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
4 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
5 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
6 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
7 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
8 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
9 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
10 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
11 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
12 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
13 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
14 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
15 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
16 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
17 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
18 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
19 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
20 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
21 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
22 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
23 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
24 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
25 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
26 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
27 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: The most important stats from the Browns' loss to Green Bay

Cleveland fell, 24-22, in a Christmas Day matchup with the Packers
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb reaches multiple seasonal milestones in loss to Raiders

Chubb further pushed his name into the conversation of Browns all-time running backs by eclipsing a few important seasonal milestones
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett make some Browns history in a big win

Cleveland's top playmakers put themselves in rare company Sunday
news

By the Numbers: The most important stats to know from the Browns' 16-10 loss to Ravens

The Browns recorded their most turnovers of the season but struggled to turn the opportunities into points
news

By the Numbers: Browns tap the versatility of their top playmakers to beat Lions

Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry each scored touchdowns in unconventional ways in the 13-10 win
news

By the Numbers: Browns struggle on both sides of the ball vs. Patriots

The Browns surrendered 45 unanswered points and were held to just 217 total yards of offense
news

By The Numbers: Big, explosive TD plays highlight Browns win vs. Bengals

The Browns had three TD plays Sunday that spanned over half a football field
news

By the Numbers: The most important stats from Browns-Steelers

Game-changing plays were hard to find throughout the Browns' Week 8 loss
news

By the Numbers: D'Ernest Johnson's unforgettable 1st NFL start

The Browns were without Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, but they still had a running back capable of rushing for over 100 yards
news

By the Numbers: Big day from DPJ, but Browns struggle to find production elsewhere

Peoples-Jones caught a Hail Mary pass to end the first half, but the Browns failed to find the end zone again after the big play
news

By the Numbers: Browns outgain Chargers with 531 yards but can't get stops in the end

The Browns recorded their best offensive performance of the season, but it wasn't enough to keep ahead of a surging Chargers offense
news

By the Numbers: Browns D delivers back-to-back single-digit efforts for 1st time since '95

Cleveland's defense allowed a touchdown on the opening drive and nothing else
Advertising