Cade York named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

With one swing of the leg, Cade York achieved something few rookie kickers in NFL history have accomplished.

His 58-yard game-winning field goal Sunday in the Browns' 26-24 victory over the Panthers in Week 1 was the second-longest game-winning field goal by a rookie in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime in NFL history, trailing only Jake Elliott (61-yard field goal with no time remaining on Sept. 24, 2017). The kick was also tied for the second-longest field goal in Browns history, and it completed a perfect NFL debut where he converted all four attempted field goals and two extra-points.

So it's no surprise to see the NFL announce York, a fourth-round pick from LSU, as the winner of the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Because of him, the Browns won their first Week 1 game since 2004 and grabbed their first season opening win on the road since 1994.

"That is a rare performance for a rookie, as we all know," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Pretty unprecedented for him to go do that. Just going to continue to grow with him."