Cade York named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

With one swing of the leg, Cade York achieved something few rookie kickers in NFL history have accomplished.
His 58-yard game-winning field goal Sunday in the Browns' 26-24 victory over the Panthers in Week 1 was the second-longest game-winning field goal by a rookie in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime in NFL history, trailing only Jake Elliott (61-yard field goal with no time remaining on Sept. 24, 2017). The kick was also tied for the second-longest field goal in Browns history, and it completed a perfect NFL debut where he converted all four attempted field goals and two extra-points.
So it's no surprise to see the NFL announce York, a fourth-round pick from LSU, as the winner of the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Because of him, the Browns won their first Week 1 game since 2004 and grabbed their first season opening win on the road since 1994.
"That is a rare performance for a rookie, as we all know," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Pretty unprecedented for him to go do that. Just going to continue to grow with him."
York is the fifth rookie in NFL history to win Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 1. He's the first Browns player to win the award since P Jamie Gillian in Week 2 in 2019 and the first Browns kicker to earn the honor since Phil Dawson won in Week 15 in 2005.
