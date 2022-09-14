Cade York named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

York is the fifth rookie in NFL history to win Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 1

Sep 14, 2022 at 08:30 AM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

With one swing of the leg, Cade York achieved something few rookie kickers in NFL history have accomplished.

His 58-yard game-winning field goal Sunday in the Browns' 26-24 victory over the Panthers in Week 1 was the second-longest game-winning field goal by a rookie in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime in NFL history, trailing only Jake Elliott (61-yard field goal with no time remaining on Sept. 24, 2017). The kick was also tied for the second-longest field goal in Browns history, and it completed a perfect NFL debut where he converted all four attempted field goals and two extra-points.

So it's no surprise to see the NFL announce York, a fourth-round pick from LSU, as the winner of the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Because of him, the Browns won their first Week 1 game since 2004 and grabbed their first season opening win on the road since 1994.

"That is a rare performance for a rookie, as we all know," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Pretty unprecedented for him to go do that. Just going to continue to grow with him."

York is the fifth rookie in NFL history to win Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 1. He's the first Browns player to win the award since P Jamie Gillian in Week 2 in 2019 and the first Browns kicker to earn the honor since Phil Dawson won in Week 15 in 2005.

He's also on the ballot for NFL Rookie of the Week honors, so make sure you submit your vote here.

Photos: In Focus - Cade York

Check out photos of Cade York's 58-yard game-winning field goal against the Panthers and other scenes from the Browns' Week 1 win.

Kicker Cade York (3) and Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3), Tight end Harrison Bryant (88), Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) and Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3) and Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
