Cade York up for NFL Rookie of the Week honors

York’s game-winning 58-yard field goal in Week 1 has him up for league recognition

Sep 13, 2022 at 11:56 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Browns_22_Awards_RookieOfTheWeek_2560x1440_W1

After an unforgettable game-winning 58-yard field goal in his NFL debut, Cade York is up for the NFL's Rookie of the Week honors for Week 1.

York proved why he was worthy of being drafted in the fourth round when he nailed the deep kick, which put him at 4-for-4 on field-goals for the day. He also converted both of his extra-point attempts, solidifying a perfect entrance to the NFL.

"We knew he was gonna come through for us at some point," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Here it is in game one. The kid just knocks it down the middle."

York is the second Browns player to be nominated for a weekly award by the league — RB Nick Chubb was nominated Monday for Ground Player of the Week.

York will go against Washington WR Jahan Dotson, Kansas City RB Isiah Pacheco, Chicago safety Jaquan Brisker, Jacksonville edge rusher Travon Walker and Atlanta WR Drake London.

Fans can vote on www.nfl.com/rookies, @NFL on Twitter and on the NFL Mobile app through Thursday at 12 p.m.

Related Content

news

Browns unveil 2022 field design featuring Brownie logo at midfield

The field design was voted by Browns fans and will feature a midfield logo at FirstEnergy Stadium for the first time since 2016

news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 2 vs. Jets

Cleveland hosts New York for their Week 2 home-opener

news

Browns sign CB Thomas Graham Jr., make other roster moves

Graham was signed off the Bears' practice squad

news

Game Balls: 5 standouts who helped lead the Browns to a Week 1 victory

All three phases of the team contributed in tremendous ways to secure a crucial Week 1 win

Advertising