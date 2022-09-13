Cade York up for NFL Rookie of the Week honors

After an unforgettable game-winning 58-yard field goal in his NFL debut, Cade York is up for the NFL's Rookie of the Week honors for Week 1.

York proved why he was worthy of being drafted in the fourth round when he nailed the deep kick, which put him at 4-for-4 on field-goals for the day. He also converted both of his extra-point attempts, solidifying a perfect entrance to the NFL.

"We knew he was gonna come through for us at some point," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Here it is in game one. The kid just knocks it down the middle."

York is the second Browns player to be nominated for a weekly award by the league — RB Nick Chubb was nominated Monday for Ground Player of the Week.

York will go against Washington WR Jahan Dotson, Kansas City RB Isiah Pacheco, Chicago safety Jaquan Brisker, Jacksonville edge rusher Travon Walker and Atlanta WR Drake London.