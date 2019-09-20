Clay Matthews reminisces on Browns memories ahead of Ring of Honor induction

It's not that he hasn't wanted to return to a place he called home for nearly two decades. It's that he's been busy following the football pursuits of his offspring. Matthews' sons Clay and Casey both reached the NFL via Pac-12 schools (Clay via USC, and Casey via Oregon), his oldest son Kyle played at USC from 2000-2003, and his brother, Bruce, played for the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans through the 2001 season. Bruce's sons Kevin and Jake also made the NFL, with Jake serving as Atlanta's left tackle since 2014, while another of Bruce's sons, Mike, has spent time on offseason NFL rosters. His youngest son, Luke, is a sophomore guard at Texas A&M.

Simply, there's been a lot of football not played in Cleveland for Matthews to monitor.

Unsurprisingly, the two times he has been back to Cleveland for a Browns game prior to this weekend have been to watch either his brother or his son play against the Browns. He'll do it a third time Sunday.

"In person, to go down to the lakefront again, that is a magical experience and I have not been able to do that as much as I would like, but I have had other things to watch," Matthews explained.

Fortunately for Matthews, he has a new source of Browns information: his son Brian, who moved with his wife to Cleveland for his career. And no matter who is involved, Matthews says the Browns are still ingrained in the family bloodlines.

"Here is the one thing that we have identified in our family; we have these players now everywhere," Matthews said. "Even the Texas Matthews, invariably, the Browns always come up. We have so many different programs and I think that is a testimony to the magic of the Browns."