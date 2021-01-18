Cleveland Browns Honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Today, the Cleveland Browns honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a man that stood for peace, equal, rights and freedom for all people. His lasting impact reminds us to educate, empower and inspire positive change off the field, by using our platform to address racism and tackle social justice in our communities. Through the Be the Solution initiative, the entire Browns organization remains committed to conversations and actions that move our community towards a more equal and just tomorrow.
Inspired by an email sent by the team's EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry, the Browns Be the Solution initiative was launched in June 2020 in response to the tragic death of George Floyd. Ultimately, the email served as the inspiration for a call to action for all Browns fans to stand up for social justice.
The Browns stand in solidarity with all the people within our country who are making the commitment, effort and sacrifice necessary to demand and work towards positive change for the Black community. The following are the areas where the organization will work to become an instrument for change:
- Education, Police Reform and Accountability
- Economic Advancement and Community Support
- Non-Partisan Voter Registration
- Education and Turn Out
“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
You too can make a difference and inspire others through volunteerism. Start by finding something you believe in and want to support. The Browns partner with many organizations doing impactful work throughout Northeast Ohio, but there are so many others you can make a difference through in your schools, on college campuses, in the workplace or within your neighborhoods.
- Take the First and Ten pledge here and make the commitment to give 10 hours to help your community
- Check out our Be the Solution and First and Ten Community Partner organizations for ways you can get involved
- Follow us @BrownsGiveBack and use #BeTheSolution and #give10 to inspire others
Since its launch in 2014, the Browns First and Ten movement has inspired more than 2.75 million hours of volunteerism. Together, we can make a difference in our communities.
“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?" Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Be the Solution Organizations
- Bail Project, Inc. – A non-profit organization combatting mass incarceration.
- Black Voters Matter Fund – Its goal is to increase power in our communities through voter registration.
- Cleveland NAACP – Aims to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination.
- EDWINS – This restaurant gives formerly incarcerated adults a foundation in the culinary and hospitality industry.
- Legal Aid Society of Cleveland – Secures justice and resolves fundamental problems for those who are low income and vulnerable by providing high quality legal services.
- Towards Employment – Its mission is to empower individuals to achieve and maintain self-sufficiency through employment.
- Black Lives Matter / Black Lives Matter Cleveland – A global organization with the mission of eradicating white supremacy and building local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities.
- Campaign Zero & #8cantwait – Aims to end police violence in America.
- Diversity Center of Cleveland – Its mission is to eliminate bias, bigotry and racism.
- George Floyd Memorial Foundation, Inc. – Its mission is to eradicate systemic racism, eliminate police brutality, and to promote social justice and protect the civil rights of all people of color.
- Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry (LMM) – Provides innovative social enterprise job-training, civic engagement strategies and safety net services for Northeast Ohio.
- Urban League of Greater Cleveland – Aims to provide equal opportunities for African Americans and other minority members through education, research, advocacy and provision of services.
First and Ten Community Partners
- American Cancer Society – Nationwide health organizations dedicated to eliminating cancer.
- American Red Cross – Humanitarian organization providing emergency assistance, disaster relief and disaster preparedness education.
- USA Football – This independent nonprofit is the official youth football development partner of the Cleveland Browns, the NFL and the league's 31 other teams.
- USO of Northern Ohio – Strengthen America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country throughout their service to the nation.
- Providence House – A crisis nursery committed to child abuse prevention and family preservation in Cleveland.
- United Way – Strives to create a community where every child succeeds in school and every family and individual find financial stability and good health.
- Achievement Centers for Children – Empowers children and adults with disabilities and their families to achieve their greatest potential.
- Greater Cleveland Food Bank – Leads hunger relief efforts in Northeast Ohio, leveraging donations of food, funds and volunteer activity.
- The Centers for Families and Children – Creating life-changing solutions for people in Northeast Ohio so they can lead healthier and more successful lives.
- Greater Cleveland Sports Commission – Aims to measurably enhance the economy, image and quality of life in the Greater Cleveland community by attracting and creating significant sporting events and activities.
- American Heart Association – Aims to reduce disability and deaths caused by cardiovascular disease and stroke.