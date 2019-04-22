Cleveland Browns Radio Network, News 5 have you covered before, during, after 2019 NFL Draft

The University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network and News 5 have you covered before, during and after the 2019 NFL Draft.
Here's a breakdown of all of the coverage, which is presented by Speedway, leading up to the big weekend. All of the radio broadcasts will air locally on 92.3 The Fan and be live-streamed through the Browns Twitter account and on the Browns' YouTube channel, or listen to the radio broadcast on ClevelandBrowns.com.
Thursday
- Cleveland Browns Draft Special - Jon Doss, Nathan Zegura, Joe Thomas, Derek Forrest and Lauren Brill - 7-8 p.m. - News 5
- Draft Show with Ken Carman and Dustin Fox (8-10 p.m.) and Nathan Zegura and Joe Thomas (10 p.m. - 12 a.m.) - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network
Friday
- Draft Show with Ken Carman, Nathan Zegura and Joe Thomas - 7-11 p.m. - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network
Saturday
- Draft Show with Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry and Andrew Gribble - 12-3 p.m. - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network
Sunday
- Building the Browns - 11:30 a.m. - News 5
Monday, April 29
- Draft Recap Show with Ken Carman and Nathan Zegura - 7-8 p.m. - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network