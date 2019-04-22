Cleveland Browns Radio Network, News 5 have you covered before, during, after 2019 NFL Draft

The University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network and News 5 have you covered before, during and after the 2019 NFL Draft.

Here's a breakdown of all of the coverage, which is presented by Speedway, leading up to the big weekend. All of the radio broadcasts will air locally on 92.3 The Fan and be live-streamed through the Browns Twitter account and on the Browns' YouTube channel, or listen to the radio broadcast on ClevelandBrowns.com.