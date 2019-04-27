Cleveland Browns select Oklahoma K Austin Seibert with No. 170 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

The Browns on Saturday selected Oklahoma K Austin Seibert with the No. 170 pick in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Seibert is the Browns' fifth selection in the draft, following LSU CB Greedy Williams (No. 46), BYU LB Sione Takitaki (No. 80), Miami S Sheldrick Redwine (No. 119) and Alabama LB Mack Wilson (No. 155).

"I think the three big things about him is that he had an extraordinary productive career, also has a huge leg and he is very, very competitive," Browns scout Josh Cox said. "It is a young career for me, but I haven't seen a kicker as competitive as he is."

Seibert finished his decorated Oklahoma career as the FBS' all-time leader in career points for kickers (499). He was also the team's punter for all four of his seasons.

Seibert went 63-for-79 on field goals for his career, topping out with a long of 51 in his junior season. From 2016-18, Seibert set a school record with 162 consecutive made PATs.