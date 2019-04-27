 Skip to main content
Advertising

2020 NFL Draft

Cleveland Browns select Southeast Missouri State G Drew Forbes with No. 189 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2019 at 03:57 PM
Author Image
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns on Saturday selected Southeast Missouri State G Drew Forbes with the No. 189 pick in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Forbes is the Browns' sixth selection in the draft, following LSU CB Greedy Williams (No. 46), BYU LB Sione Takitaki (No. 80), Miami S Sheldrick Redwine (No. 119), Alabama LB Mack Wilson (No. 155) and Oklahoma K Austin Seibert (No. 170).

"As a scout, it is always fun to try and find your own diamond in the rough or a guy that is under the radar," Browns scout Colton Chapple said. "I do not know if we spend more time on them. We spent an incredible amount of time on Drew. We did bring him in on a 30 visit just so that we could talk to him because we did not get a chance to at any all-star games or at any combines just to get familiar with the person and familiar with the player at the end of the day."

Forbes, who hails from Bonne Terre, Missouri, was a three-year starter at left tackle for the Redhawks, earning first-team Ohio Valley Conference honors as a senior. A three-sport athlete, Forbes played on both sides of the ball at North County High before enrolling at Southeast Missouri State in 2015.

"Once he gets onto the field, you do see him flip that switch. He is what we like to call a finisher," Chapple said. "He will get on you, he will drive you down field and then he will try to finish you. He does, he plays with an extremely high level of toughness, and that is really encouraging to see because you want five of those guys on the field at all times. You want your whole team to play the game not only angry but with passion that Drew has shown just based off of the game tape that we have been able to watch."

Related Content

news

Dates are set for 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

Mark your calendar for the final week of April

news

2020 Draft Analysis: Browns 'trust the board,' fill key spots on both sides of the ball

Cleveland added 4 offensive players, 3 defensive players with its 7 picks

news

Browns select Michigan WR Donovan Peoples-Jones with No. 187 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Cleveland adds its 1st WR of the 2020 NFL Draft

news

Browns select Washington C Nick Harris with No. 160 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Cleveland adds to its O-line with its 2nd pick on Day 3

news

Browns select FAU TE Harrison Bryant with No. 115 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Cleveland goes back to offense to start Day 3

news

Browns select LSU LB Jacob Phillips with No. 97 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Cleveland adds another national championship winner on Day 2

news

Browns select Missouri DT Jordan Elliott with No. 88 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Cleveland adds its 2nd defensive player of the night

news

Browns trade back in 3rd round, acquire 2021 3rd-round pick from Saints

Cleveland moves back for the 2nd time on Day 2

news

Browns select LSU S Grant Delpit with No. 44 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Cleveland adds the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award winner to its defensive backfield

news

Browns trade back in 2nd round, acquire 5th-round pick from Colts

Cleveland moves from No. 41 to 44

news

Browns select Alabama OT Jedrick Wills Jr. with No. 10 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Cleveland adds Crimson Tide star to O-line

news

Andrew Berry says Browns won't be 'pigeon-holed' into certain positions, decisions before draft day

The Browns' general manager is considering just about every option the Browns have with their 10th overall pick

Advertising