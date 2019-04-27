Cleveland Browns select Southeast Missouri State G Drew Forbes with No. 189 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

The Browns on Saturday selected Southeast Missouri State G Drew Forbes with the No. 189 pick in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Forbes is the Browns' sixth selection in the draft, following LSU CB Greedy Williams (No. 46), BYU LB Sione Takitaki (No. 80), Miami S Sheldrick Redwine (No. 119), Alabama LB Mack Wilson (No. 155) and Oklahoma K Austin Seibert (No. 170).

"As a scout, it is always fun to try and find your own diamond in the rough or a guy that is under the radar," Browns scout Colton Chapple said. "I do not know if we spend more time on them. We spent an incredible amount of time on Drew. We did bring him in on a 30 visit just so that we could talk to him because we did not get a chance to at any all-star games or at any combines just to get familiar with the person and familiar with the player at the end of the day."

Forbes, who hails from Bonne Terre, Missouri, was a three-year starter at left tackle for the Redhawks, earning first-team Ohio Valley Conference honors as a senior. A three-sport athlete, Forbes played on both sides of the ball at North County High before enrolling at Southeast Missouri State in 2015.