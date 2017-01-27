Cleveland-connected players to know at the 2017 Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Alabama -- The Cleveland Browns are coaching the South team in Saturday's 2017 Senior Bowl, but the players with Cleveland ties will be on the other side of the field.

Here's a look at the five who grew up in the area, thrived in college and landed a spot in the Senior Bowl.

RB Kareem Hunt (Toledo) - The Willoughby South High product is considered to be one of the top senior running back prospects in this year's draft. He had a productive week in Mobile, showing good burst on a number of long runs and good hands on passing plays. In four seasons with the Rockets, Hunt posted more than 4,800 rushing yards and emerged as a legitimate receiving threat in his final year (41 rec., 403 yards).