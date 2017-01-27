Senior Bowl

Cleveland-connected players to know at the 2017 Senior Bowl

Jan 27, 2017 at 11:06 AM
MOBILE, Alabama -- The Cleveland Browns are coaching the South team in Saturday's 2017 Senior Bowl, but the players with Cleveland ties will be on the other side of the field.

Here's a look at the five who grew up in the area, thrived in college and landed a spot in the Senior Bowl.

RB Kareem Hunt (Toledo) - The Willoughby South High product is considered to be one of the top senior running back prospects in this year's draft. He had a productive week in Mobile, showing good burst on a number of long runs and good hands on passing plays. In four seasons with the Rockets, Hunt posted more than 4,800 rushing yards and emerged as a legitimate receiving threat in his final year (41 rec., 403 yards).

TE Mike Roberts (Toledo) - After a few quiet seasons to start his career, Roberts broke out in a big way as a senior, catching a whopping 16 touchdowns to go along with his 45 receptions and 533 yards. At a Senior Bowl absolutely loaded with talented tight ends, it was thought to be hard for a small-school player such as Roberts to stand out, but he's held his own and even made headlines during Tuesday's weigh-in. Roberts checked in at 270 pounds and had his hands measured at 12 inches. The Benedictine High product had a long road to Toledo, and it looks like it will extend to the NFL.

C Tyler Orlosky (West Virginia) - The St. Edward's High product was a standout student and athlete during his four seasons with the Mountaineers. He landed the full-time starting job as a redshirt sophomore and thrived thereafter. A three-time Academic All-Big 12 honor recipient, Orlosky was second-team All-Big 12 as a junior and a unanimous first-team selection as a senior. CBSSports.com ranks Orlosky as the third-best center in this year's draft class and projects him to be a second- or third-round selection.

LB Ben Gedeon (Michigan) - The Hudson High product was patient throughout his career with the Wolverines, and it paid off in a big way as a senior. After collecting just one start in his first three seasons, Gedeon started all 13 games as a senior and led the team in tackles by a longshot, collecting 106 with 15.5 going for a loss. Senior Bowl executive director Phil Savage called Gedeon a "classic Mike linebacker" and CBSSports.com projects him to be a late-round selection.

RB De'Veon Smith (Michigan) - The two-year starter racked up more than 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns during his collegiate career. Smith, who played at Howland High School in Warren, is one of a number of players at this week's game who also participated in the East-West Shrine Game. Smith is looking to stand out in a deep class of running backs in this year's draft and currently projects as a late-round pick.

