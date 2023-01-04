Corey Bojorquez named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Cleveland Browns punter Corey Bojorquez has earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for games played Dec. 29-Jan. 2 (Week 17), the National Football League announced Wednesday.
He registered four punts for 187 yards (46.8 avg.) during the Browns 24-10 victory at Washington. Bojorquez had punts downed at the 4- and 5-yard lines and recorded a 64-yard punt, the longest in the NFL in Week 17.
Bojorquez joins K Cade York (Week 1) and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (Week 13) as Browns Special Teams Players of the Week award winners this season.
