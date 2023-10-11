WR Donovan Peoples-Jones knows his role and is prepared for any opportunities in Week 6

The Browns have faced some adversity as a team in the early portion of the season, but they have an opportunity to turn things around after their bye week. Currently standing at 2-2, the Browns are set to face the undefeated 49ers on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones understands the matchup is a big challenge for him and the team.
"We all just trying to get to the next game," Peoples-Jones said. "We're all trying to do our best each and every week. The 49ers are a good team. We played other teams, but they have a unique skill set to their team."
People-Jones has been relatively quiet for the Browns this season. His most productive game came when he caught three passes for 49 yards against the Titans in Week 3. For the season, Peoples-Jones has totaled six receptions for 75 yards.
His numbers have been down from last season, where he had 12 catches for 141 yards through the first four games. This is mainly because his role within the offense has been changed. People-Jones is still lined up as the WR2 as he was last year, but since WR Elijah Moore joined the team this offseason, People-Jones's targets have gone down. In the first four games, he has been targeted 14 times. That is third for receivers behind WR Amari Cooper's 31 and Moore's 29 targets.
But that doesn't concern Peoples-Jones. The fourth-year receiver remains focused on doing whatever it takes to help the team succeed.
"Each game is unique, and each week is unique," Peoples-Jones said. "For me, it is just going to practice and feeling good after. We just focus on what we can control and focus on playing our best football on Sunday."
Check out photos of the team working to prepare for the San Francisco 49ers
With Week 6 approaching, HC Kevin Stefanksi announced Wednesday that P.J. Walker would be the backup quarterback for Sunday's game. QB Deshaun Watson did not practice Wednesday and missed the Browns Week 4 matchup against the Ravens. The last time Watson played, Peoples-Jones had his best game of the season against the Titans. The offense established a groove, and People-Jones found individual success.
Peoples-Jones and the Browns offense will face off against a 49ers defense that, despite being 5-0, has allowed receivers to have big games. Rams WR rookie Puka Nacua had 15 catches for 147 yards, and WR Tutu Atwell had seven catches for 77 yards against the 49ers in Week 2. Then in Week 4, Cardinals WR Marquise Brown caught seven passes for 96 yards, and WR Michael Wilson caught seven for 76 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Peoples-Jones has been watching tape on the 49ers and is seeing where he can exploit. However the quarterback situation shakes out on Sunday, it isn't stopping him from staying ready and doing more to help his team win.
"I will have to get open and try to make myself an easy target no matter who is at quarterback," Peoples-Jones said. "I'm working on my separation from the defender, so it's easier for the quarterback."