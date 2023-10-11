WR Donovan Peoples-Jones knows his role and is prepared for any opportunities in Week 6

The Browns have faced some adversity as a team in the early portion of the season, but they have an opportunity to turn things around after their bye week. Currently standing at 2-2, the Browns are set to face the undefeated 49ers on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones understands the matchup is a big challenge for him and the team.

"We all just trying to get to the next game," Peoples-Jones said. "We're all trying to do our best each and every week. The 49ers are a good team. We played other teams, but they have a unique skill set to their team."

People-Jones has been relatively quiet for the Browns this season. His most productive game came when he caught three passes for 49 yards against the Titans in Week 3. For the season, Peoples-Jones has totaled six receptions for 75 yards.

His numbers have been down from last season, where he had 12 catches for 141 yards through the first four games. This is mainly because his role within the offense has been changed. People-Jones is still lined up as the WR2 as he was last year, but since WR Elijah Moore joined the team this offseason, People-Jones's targets have gone down. In the first four games, he has been targeted 14 times. That is third for receivers behind WR Amari Cooper's 31 and Moore's 29 targets.

But that doesn't concern Peoples-Jones. The fourth-year receiver remains focused on doing whatever it takes to help the team succeed.