Draft on Tap: Breaking down the top WR prospects who could be available on Day 2

Christian Watson, North Dakota State

No player arguably has risen higher up draft boards in the pre-draft than Watson, a tall receiver who dominated at the FCS level last season and carried that momentum into the Senior Bowl and Combine.

Some mock drafts have had Watson going as a late first-round pick, but Brugler believes he'll likely land as a Day 2 pick that carries high upside. The knock against Watson is that he never faced FBS competition and might need time to adjust to NFL talent, but with the way he dominated FCS — with 801 receiving yards and seven touchdowns — the adjustment could be a quick one.

"It would not be surprising if we see him off the board in the first," Brugler said. "When you have a guy with that long athletic frame, that gliding acceleration, a 4.36 in the 40, a 38.5-inch vertical — no one crushed the pre-draft process quite like Christian Watson. He was outstanding at the Senior Bowl and did an outstanding job at the Combine, so there's a lot of traits to work with there."

Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

Tolbert is another player who didn't consistently face the top competition in college football but displayed plenty of signs he could produce in the NFL.

He's the only receiver in South Alabama history to top 1,000 receiving yards, and he did it twice in his last two college seasons. He finished with 3,140 total receiving yards and 22 touchdowns in four seasons and knows how to keep a defensive back guessing on his routes and speed.

"He's a little overlooked because he went to South Alabama, but he chose South Alabama over Michigan State and other big-name schools in order to stay closer to home," Brugler said. "He's a guy that can play across the formation. Not a burner, per se. Speed is not what he does best, but he has the ability to control his routes and throttle up, throttle down."

John Metchie III, Alabama

After starting his college career playing behind Devonte Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Henry Ruggs III, Metchie became a two-year starter and developed solid traits to play multiple receiver positions. He mostly was an "X" receiver with the Crimson Tide and caught 1,142 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his final season in Alabama, production that — as Brugler quickly learned — earned all the praise from coach Nick Saban.

"You wanna hear Nick Saban gush about a receiver? Ask him about John Metchie," Brugler said. "He gushes about the way he attacks the position. He's another guy who's detail-oriented. What you love about him is how seasoned he is as a route runner … He understands how to manipulate coverage, find the blind spot of those defensive backs. He's going to be a quarterback's best friend because he's always available."

Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky

Now we're getting into receivers most likely to land as third-round picks or higher, but there's still a couple of noteworthy players to keep on the Browns' radar.

Robinson is one of the smaller players on this list at 5-foot-8, but he performed well out of the slot with the Wildcats last season, catching 104 passes for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns. He has more career drops (11) than touchdowns (10), but could be an attractive prospect because of his speed and above-average separation skills.

"He's a little undersized," Brugler said. "His ability after the catch, that's where he's dynamic. That open-field athleticism, his vision to weave through the defense and be a catch and run threat, that's what you're getting from Wan'Dale Robinson."

Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Pierce has the versatility to play a variety of receiver roles, as evidenced by his basketball and volleyball background in high school. He was a two-way player on the gridiron, too, and used that skillset to build a nice career with the Bearcats that could lead him to become a starting NFL receiver.

Pierce, who checks in at 6-foot-3 and 211 pounds, caught 106 passes for 1,851 yards and 13 touchdowns across four college seasons.