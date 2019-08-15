Freddie Kitchens assesses Browns' 1st of 2 joint practices in Indianapolis - Press Conference

Opening statement:
"I thought it was a good, productive day. I thought we competed, and that is what we want to see."
On how much the energy changes when practicing against a different team:
"You get tired of practicing against the same people. This is a tremendous opportunity for us to get a little measuring stick as far as what we have been doing. Practicing against somebody else is always good. It changes the competition up. "
On if WR Odell Beckham Jr. is close to practicing in team periods:
"He has a little bit of something going on that we expect him back pretty soon."
On if it has been challenging trying to get Beckham back up to speed with the offense:
"I think he will be ready to go mentally. He is ready to go mentally. We just have to wait and get him ready physically, but he will be there."
On if he is confident QB Baker Mayfield and Beckham will be on the same page:
"Yeah, I am pretty confident."
On continuing to rotate players at RG after G Eric Kush had consecutive practices with the first team OL:
"I never said we were not rotating. We have not put a starting lineup out. We do not put depth charts out. We are trying to find the right combination and see who takes the job."
On RB Kareem Hunt:
"I thought he looked good for not taking any (team) reps up to this point. He broke out on a few, embraced his speed and all those things you see on tape actually play in the game. He has been good in the pass protection. He is right where we want him to be."
On if Beckham is going to play on Saturday:
"Should I evaluate that question or just answer it for you? We have not decided yet. He probably could play, though."
On if RB Nick Chubb looks improved catching passes:
"What do you think? He would say he looked pretty good on that one in Cincinnati last year. That is kind of his calling card. Nick is going to work his tail off, and he has really put a lot of time into that and I think that it is showing. He feels more comfortable. A lot of it is just the comfort level. He feels more comfortable doing those things now, and he is pretty consistent catching the ball."
On the Browns defense in practice today:
"Yeah, I think they competed. Had some ups and downs, but I think I am happy with what I saw today."
On if there will be a consequence following the scuffle in practice today:
"I have not talked about that, but we will decide something. That will stay in-house whatever we deicide to do, but I told them we are not taking anything either, though. We will see what caused it and what happened and then evaluate the situation, but we are not going to take anything from anybody either."
On LB Genard Avery's potential role this season:
"I think Genard has gotten better against the run and the pass. I expect him to be out there and contributing to the team, whatever we ask him to do. He can certainly get after the passer, and we like that."
On balancing not taking anything from the other team while not practicing penalties:
"I don't know. We will see. I will see what happened. I am not trying to be vague. I just know that we are not going to take nothing from anybody. At some point, you have to stand up for yourself. If it is a penalty then it is a penalty, but sometimes… I don't know. I don't know what happened."
On if he can understand how certain situations lead to a scuffle:
"Yeah, I would say that, but we are not going to get penalties against our own team when we are in Berea. We are not going to come in here and take anything either now. There better not be a lot of fights, but we are going to line up and run here. They know that, and they have been told that. That is why they pay me to be the head coach. I will determine at that time."
On TE Demetrius Harris performing well after returning to practice:
"Yeah, very much so. He was coming on before he went down with a concussion, and he looks like he picked up where he left off and is continuing to get better. We still have a long way to go so it is good that we have that time."
On if Mayfield has a complete grasp the offense, where he is now and where he needs to ultimately be:
"I think he has a grasp of the offense. The offense is what we were running last year in terms of terminology and stuff like that. He has a good grasp of the offense. He is going to continue to get better. It is the little intricacies though that make a difference a lot of times. It is the little things that people never really see, but it's protection adjustments, protection hots and sights, how you get people into the best matchup with formation and stuff like that. He is going to continue to grow. He has always been growing from that standpoint."
On if Mayfield is getting better at those intricacies:
"Yeah, definitely."
On how Mayfield is the perfect fit with Browns fans and Cleveland:
"I think Baker, he has always been told no, and when people are always told no, they have a sense of 'I am going to show you, yes.' I think that has been his calling card, and I love that about him. I love that about the Cleveland fans. They have always been told no. I want everyone to rally together, and we are going to build something here where people are not going to be able to tell us no. We control that. Nobody is an outside influence. No outside expectations can control it. We control what we do; it is not the expectations. As long as we do that, we will be fine."
On if Mayfield will keep the same intensity and chip on his shoulder he has shown in his career as success and praise comes:
"I think his internal relentless desire to compete will get him wherever he wants to go."
On seeing many Browns fans in the stands today:
"I did not expect anything different from them. We travel well. They are excited. They are passionate. They are the most passionate fans in the NFL, and I expected them to be there."
On his discussions with Colts Head Coach Frank Reich and his takeaways from practice:
"We were talking about dinner last night – I am just kidding (laughter). Just making sure we got in OK, if we found a place OK. Just small talk. Frank and I go back to Arizona. We were together there. A great man, a great guy. I enjoyed catching up with him. Family stuff and stuff like that."
On if CB Denzel Ward will be ready when needed come game time:
"I do. I expect him to be back."
On WR DJ Montgomery making plays in practice:
"He has [made plays], and I am looking for consistency. I told you guys a couple weeks ago, I just want to know what I am going to get and then go out. We are looking for consistency, but a lot of guys fall into that. This is that time of year where we try to work on consistency."
On if there is a possibility T Chris Hubbard could be move to G:
"There is a chance for everything. We could put (T) Greg Robinson in at guard. I am just going to get all sorts or rumors going now (laughter). We could move (G Austin) Corbett to tackle. We could get 43 (RB Trayone Gray) and put him at guard. If we ever get his pads down, we may do it (laughter)."