Freddie Kitchens assesses Browns' 1st of 2 joint practices in Indianapolis - Press Conference

On TE Demetrius Harris performing well after returning to practice:

"Yeah, very much so. He was coming on before he went down with a concussion, and he looks like he picked up where he left off and is continuing to get better. We still have a long way to go so it is good that we have that time."

On if Mayfield has a complete grasp the offense, where he is now and where he needs to ultimately be:

"I think he has a grasp of the offense. The offense is what we were running last year in terms of terminology and stuff like that. He has a good grasp of the offense. He is going to continue to get better. It is the little intricacies though that make a difference a lot of times. It is the little things that people never really see, but it's protection adjustments, protection hots and sights, how you get people into the best matchup with formation and stuff like that. He is going to continue to grow. He has always been growing from that standpoint."

On if Mayfield is getting better at those intricacies:

"Yeah, definitely."

On how Mayfield is the perfect fit with Browns fans and Cleveland:

"I think Baker, he has always been told no, and when people are always told no, they have a sense of 'I am going to show you, yes.' I think that has been his calling card, and I love that about him. I love that about the Cleveland fans. They have always been told no. I want everyone to rally together, and we are going to build something here where people are not going to be able to tell us no. We control that. Nobody is an outside influence. No outside expectations can control it. We control what we do; it is not the expectations. As long as we do that, we will be fine."

On if Mayfield will keep the same intensity and chip on his shoulder he has shown in his career as success and praise comes:

"I think his internal relentless desire to compete will get him wherever he wants to go."

On seeing many Browns fans in the stands today:

"I did not expect anything different from them. We travel well. They are excited. They are passionate. They are the most passionate fans in the NFL, and I expected them to be there."

On his discussions with Colts Head Coach Frank Reich and his takeaways from practice:

"We were talking about dinner last night – I am just kidding (laughter). Just making sure we got in OK, if we found a place OK. Just small talk. Frank and I go back to Arizona. We were together there. A great man, a great guy. I enjoyed catching up with him. Family stuff and stuff like that."

On if CB Denzel Ward will be ready when needed come game time:

"I do. I expect him to be back."

On WR DJ Montgomery making plays in practice:

"He has [made plays], and I am looking for consistency. I told you guys a couple weeks ago, I just want to know what I am going to get and then go out. We are looking for consistency, but a lot of guys fall into that. This is that time of year where we try to work on consistency."

On if there is a possibility T Chris Hubbard could be move to G: