Freddie Kitchens' message to players vs. Steelers: 'Do your job … all of that other stuff is just fluff'

Browns players couldn't avoid questions about their next game within an hour of finishing off the Dolphins on Sunday.

Twenty-four hours later, the rematch between the Browns and Steelers took center stage. It's a big one for both teams whose playoff aspirations are alive and well after they respectively collected wins Sunday.

And, well, the memories are fresh from how their recent game ended considering it occurred less than two weeks ago.

"I know that it is going to be a lot of trash talking out there and a lot of guys are going to try and get into your head and do things to try and get you out of character," Browns cornerback Denzel Ward said. "You just have to think about the betterment of the team and just go out there and win the game but do not do any stupid penalties or anything toward the other team that could hurt this team."

Ward was right in line with his coach, who was quick to downplay all of the non-football related storylines that will surely surface during the build-up to the game.

"I want them to go in with one thing and one thing only on their minds, and that is to do their job, and anything that overshadows that in any way is not acceptable and it is not the best for the team," Freddie Kitchens said on a Monday conference call. "I want guys to show up ready to do their job. All of that other stuff is just fluff. It is just fluff to give people things to talk about leading up to Sunday.