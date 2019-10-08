Freddie Kitchens talks Baker Mayfield, Antonio Callaway, reviews loss to 49ers - Conference Call

Opening statement:

"Obviously, last night was not what we were looking for. We will learn from this. We did not do enough things to have success. We did not coach well enough, we did not play well enough and we did not execute. We do not want to be an up and down, rollercoaster football team if we want to get to where we want to get to. We just need to find consistency on how we prepare, how we approach the games and how we approach the play. Your hats have to go off to the 49ers. They executed better than we executed. They coached better than we coached. They did everything last night better than we did. They ran the ball on us. That is what they wanted to do. We did not protect the passer like we wanted to protect him. When you have those things, that is a recipe for disaster. We have to play better. We have to coach better. Each individual has to take accountability. Each individual has to look themselves in the mirror and make sure that we collectively are doing what we are supposed to be doing to improve the chances of getting the results that we want to achieve.

"Injury wise, I do not really have much to report. With the early return this morning, we are still getting some feedback, but I think it is mostly just bumps and bruises. We do not think there is anything significant at this point. It was a quick turnaround so we will see where we are tomorrow with that."

On if it is disappointing the Browns had similar inconsistencies last night as Weeks 1-3 following a more complete performance in Week 4:

"You have to have the first one before you can start being consistent. We had the first one. We know what it looks like. We know we had our opportunities last night, and we did not make the best of it. We will learn from this, and we will get better moving forward."

On wanting to be physical as a team and the 49ers' ability to dominate both lines of scrimmage:

"I want the strength of our team to be on both sides of the line of scrimmage and I do not think that was. I think anybody you talk to, ultimately it is the result and we did not get it done."

On why QB Baker Mayfield did not perform as well last night: