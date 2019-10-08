6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' 31-3 loss to the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, California -- Monday night did not go as planned for the Browns, who lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 31-3, at Levi's Stadium.

Here are the six plays that significantly influenced the lopsided outcome.

1. Matt Breida's 83-yard TD run

The Browns received the ball first and saw their drive stall, resulting in a punt. The 49ers spent as little time as possible in scoring their first touchdown of the night.

On a play San Francisco would return to plenty later on, Matt Breida received a handoff and an excellent block from fullback Kyle Juszczyk, then outraced the remainder of the Browns defense for an 83-yard score that saw Breida break 22 miles per hours, per Next Gen Stats. The run ignited an already eager home crowd and served as a preview of what was to come.

2. Richard Sherman intercepts Baker Mayfield

Immediately after the Breida touchdown run, Baker Mayfield and the offense went back to work. Unfortunately, the work included a turnover.

Escaping the pocket in what would become frequent occurrence Monday night, Mayfield threw toward newly activated receiver Antonio Callaway over the middle. Instead of finding the second-year wideout, the ball instead landed in the hands of 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who made an acrobatic leaping grab to immediately give the ball back to the 49ers.

3. Myles Garrett sack forces 49ers punt midway through second

The Browns hung around for much of the first half despite the mounting sequence of events that would suggest otherwise. Myles Garrett was part of the reason for this, especially when he reappeared in the sack column for the first time since Week 3.