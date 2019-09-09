Freddie Kitchens talks fixing penalties, Greedy Williams' debut and more - Press Conference

On some questionable penalties yesterday how that factors into discussing penalties with the team:

"I will answer that question by saying this, we are not going to make excuses for our penalties. We chose to do the things that we did to create those penalties. We are not going to complain about the officiating. Fans have every right to have their opinions. We are not going to create excuses for them. I was in Arizona, and when I got there, they were 4-12 and 5-11. They were not very good. We understand that you just have to play the game until you wins some games, and then questionable calls are questionable calls and hopefully they go your way sometimes. From that standpoint, we are never going to make excuses about penalties and all that. Those guys try to do a good job of officiating the game. Some of those penalties we had now were self-inflicted, too. Those are the ones that I care about. Those are the ones that are self-inflicted. Those that are directly correlated to being undisciplined and directly correlated to losing your composure. Those are the ones that hurt you. It is not the live action battlefield decisions per se that they have to make and react. It is those that you do not leave any room for error and it is a penalty."

On his message at Indianapolis that the team was 'not going to take anything from anybody' and if some penalties came from that mindset and retaliation:

"I would hope not. I would hope that we would play between the whistles, not after."

On players competing together for the first time may have factored into some technique issues leading to penalties:

"I do not think so. They need to play with good technique. They understand that. We need to do a better job of teaching the technique, and we understand that. I fully expect it to be better moving forward, that is what the expectation is for us."

On if WR Rashard Higgins will miss time:

"We have four guys that I have not got the final say from Joe and his guys yet, but we will have to see. I should know something here in the next few hours on some of them. Some of them will be wait and see until we get back out on the field."

On Mayfield not being as accurate or sharp yesterday:

"I do not think he was terribly sharp yesterday. I have to do a better job of putting him in better situations. A lot of that falls on me."

On reports that T Robinson will be fined and not suspended by the NFL:

"I have not heard anything definitive about that. I hope that is the case. Greg is very remorseful. It does not do us any good now. He understands what he did was wrong, and that won't happen again. "

On if the deep shots down the field were due to being aggressive or being behind schedule with the penalties:

"A little bit of both. We had six times yesterday offensively that we were either first or second and 20. Six times yesterday, we had penalties on defense and four of those six resulted in them getting a first down. Their first touchdown drive, 45 penalty yards. They got the ball at their own 13-yard line and we gave them 45 yards of that drive that ended up in a touchdown. Those are the kind of things that we identified as problems and are getting rectified. Yes, some of them did result in that. I hope I answered your question."

On how play calling can help with Mayfield's pass release time:

"You teach them better protection technique. You pick and choose when you can throw the ball downfield and when you can't. We are always going to be aggressive. I am not changing. We are going to be aggressive play callers. We are going to take our shots, and I have to pick and choose when to do it better."

On his confidence that the Browns penalties will not carry over to the NY Jets game:

"Very comfortable, very confident that they will not carry over. Here is what makes me say that. The men we have in that locker room, they are going to rally together, and they are going to be accountable to each other. They are accountable to each other. They understand the problems that we created for ourselves yesterday. They understand that we got the ball at the 49-yard line, down 22-13 and have a shot play called and we can't get it off – they understand that – and get a holding call on that play. That puts us into fist-and-20 again. We understand what the result of that play would have been if we could have gotten it off so we understand the problem. They will rectify the problem. We have a bunch of guys in there that bought in to what each other means to them. They will do that. I feel very confident that I know what we are going to get when we go to the practice field starting tomorrow, and I feel very confident in what we are going to get when we show up."

On the Browns DL's performance and bringing pressure from different spots yesterday: