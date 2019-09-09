Monday Morning Snap Counts

Snap Count Review: Ejection, injury forces Browns to dig deep on O-line

Sep 09, 2019 at 10:49 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down the final snap count totals of the season opener with a look at who played how much against the Titans.

-- Greg Robinson's ejection and the subsequent injury to Kendall Lamm forced Chris Hubbard to line up at left tackle and Justin McCray, who was acquired from the Packers last week, to play right tackle. This setup was in place for 46 of the 73 offensive snaps.

-- Along with the rest of the offensive line and QB Baker Mayfield, WRs Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. played all 73 snaps.

Photos: Week 1 - Browns vs. Titans Game Action

Related Links

-- On defense, LBs Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey and S Morgan Burnett played all 61 snaps. Damarious Randall and Denzel Ward played 60.

-- David Njoku played the bulk of the offensive snaps (66) while Demetrius Harris, who dealt with a shoulder injury, was on the field for 13.

-- Olivier Vernon and Myles Garrett played 56 and 55 snaps, respectively, to lead the defensive linemen.

-- CB Greedy Williams was the only rookie to play on offense or defense. He played 40 snaps while Terrance Mitchell played 18.

-- Tavierre Thomas was the Browns most active special teams player with 31 snaps.

Click on the link below to get a full look at everyone's snaps vs. Tennessee.

Gamebook (Week 1) [PDF]

