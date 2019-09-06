Freddie Kitchens talks team captains, Browns' brotherhood and more - Press Conference

On Garrett posing in the dessert for the ESPN The Magazine Body Issue:

Did he really (laughter)? That is good to know. I can promise you I probably will not read it, but I am glad I have that information."

On DE Myles Garrett and Garrett showing a noticeably increased drive:

"Here is what I like about Myles, he said he wants more production. He wants to be a better player. I want the same things for him. I like the fact that he is willing to get coached to help him get there. That is one thing that I have found to be very rewarding for being in the position I am now because I have the opportunity to have the platform to communicate with guys on both sides of the ball in that area. I have enjoyed getting to know Myles. I have enjoyed getting to know his personality and getting to know his desire and relentless nature on where he wants to get. I am looking very forward to our defensive staff, our defensive line coach Tosh (Lupoi) and (assistant defensive line coach) John (Parrella), (defensive coordinator) Steve (Wilks) and all of those guys helping him get to where he wants to go."

On if he was aware Garrett was named a captain to the NFL Waterboys Program, aiming to provide clean water to East Africa:

"No, I was not aware of that but. I do admire everything he does. I know he is an animal lover, especially a dog lover, and I am too. We actually just found the home for one of our last puppies that we had back in the first day of minicamp if you remember way back then. We had seven dogs and then it went down to six, five, four, three. Now, we just have our own four. Yes, I admire Myles for everything he does in that area."

On having four dogs:

"I do. Three and one addition. We kept one of the puppies. They are great, I work all the time. For my daughters and wife, they are very comforting in a lot of various ways. We love animals, we love horses, dogs and we love it all."

On what kind of dogs he has:

"Cockapoos and an Australian Labradoodle."

On the names of his dogs:

"We have a dark brown one that is called Coffee Bean. We have a light brown one that is called Brown Potato. We have a totally black one that is called Friday because we got him on a Friday. We have one that looks like a Rottweiler with the marking of a Rottweiler, and her name is Monday and is named after Sunday, which we had a Rottweiler named Sunday because we got her on Super Bowl Sunday back when my wife and I first got married. Then we had two of our favorite dogs, a Rottweiler and a Dobermann, that Monday has the markings to, as well as a Dobermann, and his name was Lombardi and his whole name was Miss Lombardi because we got him the year we went to the Super Bowl."

On if he has a favorite dog:

"I guess now it has got to be the one that we kept because that is essentially mine, and that would be Monday. Minicamp just found a home, and she was a great one, too. She was a great one too. They have all been great. They have all been really really good – like shockingly, surprisingly great."

On if he feels the development of a brotherhood between the players:

"I do, and I think it needed to happen. This is all about the journey. I do not want our guys [to forget] – I know they do not, we have talked about this and they will not ever lose sight of this – that it is about the journey. We are going to have some ups and downs, but we need to be together when we do this. I feel like these guys are. I feel like these guys are tight. We can overcome a lot if we stay that way. I think it began to develop the week of Indianapolis. That was kind of the hidden gem of the week. We wanted to go down, we wanted to be physical and we wanted to play well, but the other thing we wanted to do was form a bond with each other that can't be broken. I feel like we have done that. Now, it is going to be tested. I promise you it is going to be tested. Those guys know it is going to be tested, and we will find out what kind of team we have when we are tested and see where we come out the other side of it. I have told those guys that. They believe it, they have taken it to heart and now we just go out and play the best we can play, and recognize the problem when it happens and attack the problem. That is what we have been doing all of training camp."

On if being on the road and around each other for a long time was a catalyst for the development of the brotherhood:

"I think so. I definitely think so. Some of the best teams I have been a part of have been the closest teams, and they cared about each other on and off the field."

On differences in Titans QB Marcus Mariota's stature this year: