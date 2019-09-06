Injury Report

Injury Report: Browns could be at full strength in season opener

Sep 06, 2019 at 01:48 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns will have some decisions to make with their inactives Sunday against the Titans.

That's because the team could be at complete, full strength for its season opener at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki, who was sidelined for a good chunk of the preseason with a hamstring injury and was limited at Friday's practice, is the only Browns player considered questionable. The only other two players on Cleveland's injury report -- WR Odell Beckham Jr. (hip) and DT Devaroe Lawrence (shoulder) -- were full participants in Friday's practice.

Asked about Beckham Jr.'s hip injury, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said the talented wide receiver is "good to go."

Takitaki, a third-round pick out of BYU, has been sidelined since the Browns' first preseason game. He's ramped up his activities in recent days, and there's a chance he could have a role Sunday against the Titans.

Photos: Titans Week Practice

Check out photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Titans Sunday by team photographer Matt Starkey

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on September 4, 2019
