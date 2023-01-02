Game Balls: 5 standouts who helped lead the Browns to a Week 17 victory

WR Amari Cooper

Cooper turned in his best game yet with Watson at QB, catching two of his touchdown throws and totaling 105 yards on just three catches. Both touchdowns were well-schemed and well-executed and featured good throws from Watson, with the first touchdown going for 46 yards and the second for 33 yards.

Cooper hasn't been fully healthy since he suffered a hip injury during practice before Week 14, which is part of the reason why his production hasn't been quite as high since Watson took over at QB. The touchdowns were the first trips to the end zone Cooper has completed with Watson under center, but they were examples of just how smooth the offense can look when the connection between him and Watson clicks.

"I'm hoping I will (play with him) for as long as he continues to play — until he retires," Watson said. "He's super good. Like I said, he's still trying to get healthy and the plays that he made today while not being healthy, I mean, the sky's the limit for him. Really no limit for him. He can be as good as he wants to be, so I'm excited about that."

It's been said all season by players and coaches about Cooper, but it deserves to be said again: He's been everything the Browns could've asked for, and more, since they acquired him this offseason. His two touchdowns gave him nine on the year, which is a career-best for him in his eighth NFL season. He also topped 100 receiving yards for the fifth time in a game this season. The five 100-yard games and nine touchdowns is the most any Browns WR has had since Josh Gordon achieved both those totals in 2013.

And don't forget: Cooper was acquired from the Cowboys in March for only a fifth-round pick and an exchange of sixth-round picks. "Bargain" isn't a strong enough word for that deal.

"I think there's great trust in Amari," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. 'I think there's great trust in the receivers in general, but when you have a veteran like Amari, there's a lot of conversation that occurs between the quarterback and Amari in practice and in-between periods about what he's seeing and how he's going to run this route.