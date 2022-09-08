High School Game of the Week

Presented by

Glenville vs. John Marshall square off in High School Game of the Week

Sep 08, 2022 at 04:15 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
HSGOTW Returns (4)

Tonight's game between Glenville vs. John Marshall is this week's High School Game of the Week!

Here's everything you need to know if you're looking to see it live in person.

WHO: Glenville (3-0), John Marshall (2-1)

WHERE: Robert "Bump" Taylor Field

WHEN: 4:00pm

GLENVILLE PLAYERS TO WATCH:

  • D'Shawntae Jones
  • J'Vaughn Goodson
  • Jermaine Agee
  • Deonte Rucker
  • Fred Johnson Jr.
  • Damarion Witten

JOHN MARSHALL PLAYERS TO WATCH:

  • Thiotis Green
  • Jermaine Stennies
  • Emere Atkins
  • Ashawn Palmer

COACHES: Tedd Ginn Sr. (Glenville) and Terrance Cleggett (John Marshall)

Follow us on Twitter @BrownsYouthFB for live updates and scores. Make sure to check ClevelandBrowns.com after the game for photos, MVPs of the game and more.

Related Content

news

HSGOTW: Aurora defeats Twinsburg (42-23)

Aurora is this week's winner of the High School Game of the Week

news

Aurora vs Twinsburg square off in High School Game of the Week

The battle at Tiger Stadium kicks off on September 2nd at 7:00pm

news

Mentor vs. St. Ignatius square off in High School Game of the Week

The battle of FirstEnergy Stadium kicks off on August 26th at 7:00pm

news

HSGOTW: St. Ignatius defeats Mentor (26-20)

St. Ignatius is this week's winner of the High School Game of the Week

news

Elyria vs. Elyria Catholic square off in High School Game of the Week

The battle of Elyria kicks off at Dan Reaser Stadium on August 19th

news

POST-GAME REPORT: Olmsted Falls at Berea-Midpark

Conti's seven touchdowns drove Olmsted Falls to victory over Berea-Midpark

news

PRE-GAME REPORT: Olmsted Falls (7-2) at Berea-Midpark (6-3)

The "Battle of Bagley Road" winner will share the SWC Title with Avon

news

POST-GAME REPORT: Riverside at Kenston

Kenston celebrates Senior Night as they beat Riverside, 21-14.

news

PRE-GAME REPORT: Riverside at Kenston

news

POST-GAME REPORT: Aurora at Barberton

Cameron Macon bulldozes Barberton past Aurora, 14-6.

news

PRE-GAME REPORT: Aurora (7-0) at Barberton (6-1)

The Greenmen look to extend their perfect record

Advertising