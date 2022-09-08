Glenville vs. John Marshall square off in High School Game of the Week

Tonight's game between Glenville vs. John Marshall is this week's High School Game of the Week!
Here's everything you need to know if you're looking to see it live in person.
WHO: Glenville (3-0), John Marshall (2-1)
WHERE: Robert "Bump" Taylor Field
WHEN: 4:00pm
GLENVILLE PLAYERS TO WATCH:
- D'Shawntae Jones
- J'Vaughn Goodson
- Jermaine Agee
- Deonte Rucker
- Fred Johnson Jr.
- Damarion Witten
JOHN MARSHALL PLAYERS TO WATCH:
- Thiotis Green
- Jermaine Stennies
- Emere Atkins
- Ashawn Palmer
COACHES: Tedd Ginn Sr. (Glenville) and Terrance Cleggett (John Marshall)
Follow us on Twitter @BrownsYouthFB for live updates and scores. Make sure to check ClevelandBrowns.com after the game for photos, MVPs of the game and more.