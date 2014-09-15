Community

Hats Off to Our Heroes

Sep 15, 2014 at 06:57 AM
Brian Nelson
Hats off to our Heroes: The Cleveland Browns welcomed members of the U.S. Navy in their Honor Row on Sunday, September 14th as they took on the New Orleans Saints.

The Cleveland Browns welcomed members of the U.S. Navy in their Honor Row on Sunday, September 14th as they took on the New Orleans Saints. The Browns honored the following individuals: Lieutenant Commander, Commanding Officer, NOSC Akron Jason Uhrina, Chief Petty Officer, Senior Enlisted Leader, NOSC Akron David Bonacci, First Class Petty Officer George Lozada, Second Class Petty Officer Jermal Ford, Second Class Petty Officer Ervy Jones, Second Class Petty Officer Angel Marcano and First Class Petty Officer Christa Nelson. The Browns recognize and salute these men and women from the U.S. Navy for their dedication to serve our country so courageously, Hats Off to Our Heroes!

DID YOU KNOW? There are currently 325,272 active duty Navy personnel as well as 100,000 ready reserve.  In addition, there are over 200,000Navy Department Civilian Employees.  We thank these individuals for serving our country and protecting our freedoms.

Through the Hats Off to Our Heroes program, the Cleveland Browns proudly support the men and women who risk their lives to serve our communities and country throughout the year. During home games, we honor these individuals and those they represent as military and community representatives seated in the Honor Row. The Honor Row is designed to express gratitude to those heroic individuals through an elite experience at a Browns home game as they are honored at the end of the 1st quarter by a standing ovation of appreciation from fans at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns are grateful to the brave men and women of Northeast Ohio who so capably serve, protect, and defend.

The Cleveland Browns care about Northeast Ohio and know our fans have a long history of giving back to the community. We encourage community service, no matter how big or small, and have launched the First and Ten volunteer campaign to capture our fans acts of kindness. Support our troops and their families by pledging to #give10 at the USO of Northern Ohio.  One of First and Ten's community partners, the USO's mission is to support the troops by providing morale, welfare and recreation-type services to our men and women in uniform.  Visit http://usonorthernohio.org/ to see how you can get involved and lift the spirits of America's troops and their families.

first_ten_logo_091514.jpg

Make sure to let us know how you #give10 hours of community service. Share your stories of goodwill on the First and Ten webpage or through @BrownsGiveBack to be recognized for your work!

