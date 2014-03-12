High School Football Showcase Results

The results are in! The High School Showcase had over 230 participants with 17 colleges in attendances to observe future prospects.
Click here for the full list of results from the High School Showcase event.
The Browns trio are taking their love for the popular tabletop game to a bigger — and live — stage for charity
The turf field will be the 12th the Browns have installed as part of their project with the Browns Foundation's "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day!" Network
The institute will use the generous gift to launch a community education initiative surrounding heart health
The "Cleveland Huddle" initiative was launched in 2021 and expanded this year to support even more Black-owned restaurants
Each recipient has dedicated their lives toward delivering profound impacts throughout Northeast Ohio
Browns were proud to host 7 safety force members on Jan. 9 from the Greater Cleveland Chapter of NOBLE through our HONOR ROW program
The Browns were proud to host 6 service members from the Ohio National Guard through the HONOR ROW program
FirstEnergy will fully fund the project, which will help provide Senate League sports with Friday night football games and other community events
The initiative, launched at the start of the season, will contribute a total of $20,000 to 10 well-deserved organizations that endeavor to make a difference in Northeast Ohio.
The Browns were proud to host 6 service members from the United States Marine Corps through the HONOR ROW program during the Ravens game at FirstEnergy Stadium
Clowney has hosted similar events each year of his NFL career during the holiday season to give back to kids in need