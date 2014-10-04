Community

High School Game of the Week Recap: Bedford upends Lorain

Oct 04, 2014 at 03:52 AM
Week 6 of Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented PNC Bank Postgame Notes

Bedford

 (6-0)

55

* *

10/03/2014

7:00 p.m.

Lorain

(4-2)

36

Final                                                     

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Bedford

13

14

7

21

55

Lorain

14

6

8

7

36

1st Quarter

L – Williamson with the keeper, rushing TD (2 PT Conversion good)

B – Moss, 3-yard rushing TD (PAT good)

L – Saunders, 2-yard rushing TD (2 PT conversion no good)

B – Moss, 34-yard rushing TD (PAT good)

2nd Quarter

B – Moss, 4 yard rushing TD (PAT good)

B – Colston, 13- yard rushing TD (PAT good)

L – Berry, 15-yard reception (2 PT conversion no good)

3rd Quarter

L – Williamson with the keeper, 4-yard rushing TD (2 PT Conversion good, #5 Saunders)

B – Moss, 1-yard rushing TD (PAT good)

4th Quarter

B – Moss, 4-yard rushing TD (PAT good)

L – Chavis, 65-yard rushing TD (PAT good)

B – Moss, 8-yard rushing TD (PAT good)

B – Moss, 20-yard rushing TD (PAT good)

Coach of the Week: Sean Williams

MVP of the Game: Chawntez Moss, Running Back #20 (39 carries for 294 total yards and 7 TDS)

Key Stats (by player):

Bedford

  1. Carlin Colston (QB #16) – 5/12 55 yards passing, 1 carry for 13 yards, 1 rushing TD, 2 INTS
  2. Chawntez Moss (RB #20) – 39 carries for 294 yards, 7 TDS

Lorain

  1. Eddie Williamson (QB #1) – 10/17 64 yards passing, 16 carries for 132 rushing yards, 1 passing TD and 3 rushing TDs
  2. Sherman Saunders (RB #5 ) – 15 carries for 83 yards, 1 TD
  3. Rashod Berry (WR #6) – 4 receptions for 27 yards, 1 TD
  4. Chavis (RB #33) – 23 carries for 97 yards

First and Ten Play of the Game: In the fourth quarter, Chawntez Moss converts a fake punt on 4th down to give the offense a new set of downs, leading to Moss rushing touchdown for the Bearcats. How are you giving back to your community? Share your stories by using the #give10. Learn more: www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/firstandten

Also make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter to stay up to date on all Cleveland Browns youth and high-school football programing throughout the year.

