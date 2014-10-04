High School Game of the Week Recap: Bedford upends Lorain

Week 6 of Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented PNC Bank Postgame Notes
|
Bedford
(6-0)
55
|
* *
10/03/2014
7:00 p.m.
|
Lorain
(4-2)
36
|
Final
|
1st
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
4th
|
Final
|
Bedford
|
13
|
14
|
7
|
21
|
55
|
Lorain
|
14
|
6
|
8
|
7
|
36
|
1st Quarter
|
L – Williamson with the keeper, rushing TD (2 PT Conversion good)
B – Moss, 3-yard rushing TD (PAT good)
L – Saunders, 2-yard rushing TD (2 PT conversion no good)
B – Moss, 34-yard rushing TD (PAT good)
|
2nd Quarter
|
B – Moss, 4 yard rushing TD (PAT good)
B – Colston, 13- yard rushing TD (PAT good)
L – Berry, 15-yard reception (2 PT conversion no good)
|
3rd Quarter
|
L – Williamson with the keeper, 4-yard rushing TD (2 PT Conversion good, #5 Saunders)
B – Moss, 1-yard rushing TD (PAT good)
|
4th Quarter
|
B – Moss, 4-yard rushing TD (PAT good)
L – Chavis, 65-yard rushing TD (PAT good)
B – Moss, 8-yard rushing TD (PAT good)
B – Moss, 20-yard rushing TD (PAT good)
Coach of the Week: Sean Williams
MVP of the Game: Chawntez Moss, Running Back #20 (39 carries for 294 total yards and 7 TDS)
Key Stats (by player):
Bedford
- Carlin Colston (QB #16) – 5/12 55 yards passing, 1 carry for 13 yards, 1 rushing TD, 2 INTS
- Chawntez Moss (RB #20) – 39 carries for 294 yards, 7 TDS
Lorain
- Eddie Williamson (QB #1) – 10/17 64 yards passing, 16 carries for 132 rushing yards, 1 passing TD and 3 rushing TDs
- Sherman Saunders (RB #5 ) – 15 carries for 83 yards, 1 TD
- Rashod Berry (WR #6) – 4 receptions for 27 yards, 1 TD
- Chavis (RB #33) – 23 carries for 97 yards
