High School Playoffs: Mayfield 34, Bedford 32

Nov 21, 2014 at 05:17 PM
Week 13 of Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented PNC Bank Postgame Notes

Bedford

 ( 12-1)

32

* *

11/22/2014

7:30 p.m.

Mayfield

(12-1)

34

Final

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Bedford

14

6

12

0

32

Mayfield

0

21

7

6

34

1st Quarter

B – Cloud, 16 yard rushing TD (PAT good)

B – Moss, 96 yard rushing TD (PAT good)

2nd Quarter

M- Monastero, 4 yard rushing TD (PAT good)

M – Canganelli, 40 yard rushing TD (PAT good)

B – Moss, 82 yard rushing TD (PAT no good)

M – Isabella, 22 yard reception. (PAT good)

3rd Quarter

M- Bican, 15 yard reception (PAT good)

B- Cloud, 76 yard rushing TD (PAT no good)

B – Moss, 32 yard rushing TD (2 PT conversion no good)

4th Quarter

M – Isabella, 70 yard rushing TD (PAT no good)

MVP of the Game:  Andy Isabella (RB #1) – 8 carries for 172 yards rushing, 28 yards receiving, 2 TDS (1 rushing, 1 receiving)* *

Key Stats (by player):

Mayfield

  1. Mario Monastero (QB #19) – 14/26 205 yards passing, 3 TDs
  2. Andy Isabella (RB #1) – 8 carries for 172 yards rushing, 28 yards receiving, 2 TDS (1 rushing 1 receiving)
  3. Michael Canganelli  (RB #22) – 6 carries for 17 yards rushing, 64 yards receiving, 1 TD
  4. Jack Longo (WR #10) – 3 receptions for 51 yards receiving

Bedford

  1. Carlin Colston (QB #16) – 2/9 69 yards passing
  2. Chawntez Moss (RB #20) – 18 carries for 329 yards rushing, 3 TDs
  3. London Cloud (RB #11) – 15 carries for 113 yards, 2 TDs

First and Ten plays of the Game: With Bedford trailing 34-32 late in the 4th quarter, Mayfield's #30 Carl Stacey sacked Colston deep in Bedford territory with 3:00 minutes left in the game, forcing the Bearcats to punt. How are you giving back to your community? Share your stories by using the #give10. Learn more: www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/firstandten

Also make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter to stay up to date on all Cleveland Browns youth and high-school football programing throughout the year.

