High School Playoffs: Mayfield 34, Bedford 32

Week 13 of Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented PNC Bank Postgame Notes
|
Bedford
( 12-1)
32
|
* *
11/22/2014
7:30 p.m.
|
Mayfield
(12-1)
34
|
Final
|
1st
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
4th
|
Final
|
Bedford
|
14
|
6
|
12
|
0
|
32
|
Mayfield
|
0
|
21
|
7
|
6
|
34
|
1st Quarter
|
B – Cloud, 16 yard rushing TD (PAT good)
B – Moss, 96 yard rushing TD (PAT good)
|
2nd Quarter
|
M- Monastero, 4 yard rushing TD (PAT good)
M – Canganelli, 40 yard rushing TD (PAT good)
B – Moss, 82 yard rushing TD (PAT no good)
M – Isabella, 22 yard reception. (PAT good)
|
3rd Quarter
|
M- Bican, 15 yard reception (PAT good)
B- Cloud, 76 yard rushing TD (PAT no good)
B – Moss, 32 yard rushing TD (2 PT conversion no good)
|
4th Quarter
|
M – Isabella, 70 yard rushing TD (PAT no good)
MVP of the Game: Andy Isabella (RB #1) – 8 carries for 172 yards rushing, 28 yards receiving, 2 TDS (1 rushing, 1 receiving)* *
Key Stats (by player):
Mayfield
- Mario Monastero (QB #19) – 14/26 205 yards passing, 3 TDs
- Andy Isabella (RB #1) – 8 carries for 172 yards rushing, 28 yards receiving, 2 TDS (1 rushing 1 receiving)
- Michael Canganelli (RB #22) – 6 carries for 17 yards rushing, 64 yards receiving, 1 TD
- Jack Longo (WR #10) – 3 receptions for 51 yards receiving
Bedford
- Carlin Colston (QB #16) – 2/9 69 yards passing
- Chawntez Moss (RB #20) – 18 carries for 329 yards rushing, 3 TDs
- London Cloud (RB #11) – 15 carries for 113 yards, 2 TDs
