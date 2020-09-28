HONOR ROW program recognizes 5 US Marine Corps members

On Sunday against Washington, not only did the Browns secure their second win of the season to put them at 2-1, but we also hosted our second group of HONOR ROW members this season. Through this program, we recognized five members of the United States Marine Corps in game during the first quarter through a scoreboard feature.

Hats Off to Our Heroes HONOR ROW was created following the 9/11 tragedy to honor those who dedicate themselves to their local communities and country. While maintaining social distancing and keeping the safety of everyone involved as the top priority, the Browns will continue to honor these individuals with the HONOR ROW tribute during each home game this season.

Last night, we were proud to honor Capt Nick Hoeksema, SSgt Jennifer Berezansky, SSgt Christopher Loychik, Sgt Sofia Alvarez and Sgt Justin J. Flanigan. We thank them all for their dedication to serving for our country!