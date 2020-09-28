Community

HONOR ROW program recognizes 5 US Marine Corps members

Sep 28, 2020 at 01:50 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
092820_cr2

On Sunday against Washington, not only did the Browns secure their second win of the season to put them at 2-1, but we also hosted our second group of HONOR ROW members this season. Through this program, we recognized five members of the United States Marine Corps in game during the first quarter through a scoreboard feature.

Hats Off to Our Heroes HONOR ROW was created following the 9/11 tragedy to honor those who dedicate themselves to their local communities and country. While maintaining social distancing and keeping the safety of everyone involved as the top priority, the Browns will continue to honor these individuals with the HONOR ROW tribute during each home game this season.

Last night, we were proud to honor Capt Nick Hoeksema, SSgt Jennifer Berezansky, SSgt Christopher Loychik, Sgt Sofia Alvarez and Sgt Justin J. Flanigan. We thank them all for their dedication to serving for our country!

Be sure to look out for our next HONOR ROW feature following our next home game on Oct. 11 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Related Content

Browns celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring Alexandra Montaz-Martinez 
news

Browns celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring Alexandra Montaz-Martinez 

Nominate an Ohio high school to be entered for a chance to win $25,000 worth of new helmets!
news

Nominate an Ohio high school to be entered for a chance to win $25,000 worth of new helmets!

The HELMETS program, presented by Meijer and in association with University Hospitals and Xenith, has issued nearly 2,200 helmets to eligible programs since 2017
Browns partner with 'I am a voter.' to encourage voting
news

Browns partner with 'I am a voter.' to encourage voting

Our democracy works best when we all participate
Browns, Meijer announce fan and community focused engagements
news

Browns, Meijer announce fan and community focused engagements

Meijer to be featured at southwest gate of FirstEnergy Stadium, become presenting partner of HELMETS
Cavs, Browns and Indians celebrate National Voter Registration Day
news

Cavs, Browns and Indians celebrate National Voter Registration Day

In partnership with Cleveland VOTES and the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections
Myles Garrett creates 'Tackle Thirst' campaign with NFL Waterboys, asks fans to join him in donating
news

Myles Garrett creates 'Tackle Thirst' campaign with NFL Waterboys, asks fans to join him in donating

Pro Bowl pass rusher wants fans to join him in donating money for each sack he makes this season
Browns, ESPN Cleveland support 'Build the Bridge' through #BeTheSolution
news

Browns, ESPN Cleveland support 'Build the Bridge' through #BeTheSolution

Cleveland's NBA, NFL & MLB Teams Align to Spread Awareness and Solicit A Call to Action on Community Movements and Initiatives 
news

Cleveland's NBA, NFL & MLB Teams Align to Spread Awareness and Solicit A Call to Action on Community Movements and Initiatives 

Ohio Cat, Cleveland Browns Foundation team up for Remote Learning Back to School Kit Drive
news

Ohio Cat, Cleveland Browns Foundation team up for Remote Learning Back to School Kit Drive

Fans can make monetary donations at clevelandbrowns.com/supplydrive
Jr. Browns NEXT to unify team's youth football programming, provide unique resources to programs, coaches and athletes
news

Jr. Browns NEXT to unify team's youth football programming, provide unique resources to programs, coaches and athletes

Register today!
Browns, Medliminal launch First and Ten Grants to inspire volunteerism
news

Browns, Medliminal launch First and Ten Grants to inspire volunteerism

This contest is designed to celebrate the people, organizations, and projects that better our neighborhoods, and provide them with the resources to improve and extend the valuable work that they do

Advertising