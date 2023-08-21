High School Game of the Week

HSGOTW #1: Austintown-Fitch defeats Euclid (42-23)

Aug 21, 2023 at 10:51 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

HSGOTW: Euclid vs Austintown-Fitch

Austintown-Fitch was last week's High School Game of the Week winner

Austintown-Fitch defeated Euclid on Friday, 40-6, in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week.

Austintown-Fitch moved to 1-0 with the win while Euclid fell to 0-1.

DeShawn Vaughn Jr. #9 was the MVP for Austintown-Fitch with 2 TDS, 1 INT, 216 Passing YDS and 3 CAR for 42 YDS. He was a top contributor in their 40-6 win as Austintown-Fitch edged out Euclid.

Check out the photo gallery below for all of the best shots from Friday's game!

