HSGOTW #1: Austintown-Fitch defeats Euclid (42-23)

Austintown-Fitch defeated Euclid on Friday, 40-6, in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week.

Austintown-Fitch moved to 1-0 with the win while Euclid fell to 0-1.

DeShawn Vaughn Jr. #9 was the MVP for Austintown-Fitch with 2 TDS, 1 INT, 216 Passing YDS and 3 CAR for 42 YDS. He was a top contributor in their 40-6 win as Austintown-Fitch edged out Euclid.