HSGOTW: Glenville defeats John Marshall (55-0)

Glenville defeats John Marshall (55-0)

Sep 10, 2022 at 11:42 AM
HSGOTW: Glenville vs. John Marshall

Glenville defeats John Marshall 55-0 in Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week.

Glenville defeated John Marshall on Friday, 59-0, in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week.

Glenville moved to 3-0 with the win while John Marshall fell to 2-2

Deonte Rucker #16 was the MVP for Glenville was 6-7, 124 YDS, 3 TD'S, and 2 CAR for 19 YDS. He was a top contributor in their 55-0 win as Glenville shutout John Marshall.

Check out the photo gallery for all of the best shots from Friday's game!

