HSGOTW: Glenville defeats John Marshall (55-0)

Glenville defeated John Marshall on Friday, 59-0, in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week.
Glenville moved to 3-0 with the win while John Marshall fell to 2-2
Deonte Rucker #16 was the MVP for Glenville was 6-7, 124 YDS, 3 TD'S, and 2 CAR for 19 YDS. He was a top contributor in their 55-0 win as Glenville shutout John Marshall.
