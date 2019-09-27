Injury Report

Presented by

Injury Report: Browns rule out 1 player, many more questionable vs. Ravens

Sep 27, 2019 at 01:23 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

A number of Browns starters, including three in the secondary, are considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

S Morgan Burnett (quadriceps), CB Denzel Ward (hamstring) and CB Greedy Williams (hamstring) are among the six players considered questionable. All three were sidelined last week against the Rams.

RT Chris Hubbard (foot), WR Rashard Higgins who has missed the past two games with a knee injury, S Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring), who dressed but didn't play against the Rams, are also questionable.

Burnett, Ward, Williams and Redwine did not practice this week. Higgins was limited Wednesday and did not participate Thursday. Hubbard practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday and will be considered a game-time decision.

"I thought he moved around better today," Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. "It is good to have him back out there. We'll see where it is game time."

Reserve T Kendall Lamm will miss his third consecutive game with a knee injury. The secondary should get a bit of a boost from S Damarious Randall, who will return to the field after missing the past two games with a concussion.

Kitchens said he prefers not to use players who don't practice the entire week, but didn't rule out the possibility of any of the questionable players being able to suit up Sunday.

"At the end of the day, my ultimate job is to get the best players on the field," Kitchens said. "That's something you struggle with as a coach at times. You have to weigh the good and the bad and see where it's at."

