Injury report: Browns rule out 2 players, list 3 as questionable vs. Vikings

T Jedrick Wills Jr. will carry a questionable status for a third straight week as the Browns head to Minnesota.
Wills (ankle) and C JC Tretter (knee) collectively returned to practice Friday after missing Wednesday's and Thursday's sessions. Tretter has yet to miss a snap this season while Wills has gutted through the last two games — missing a handful of snaps in both — after suffering a sprained ankle in the first half of the Browns' season opener in Kansas City.
"He had good work in his limited work today," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after Friday's practice. "It's something we'll monitor over the next 48 hours."
LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring), who missed the Browns' Week 3 win over the Bears, is also considered questionable. Takitaki was a limited participant at practice throughout the week after missing all of last week's practices.
CB Greg Newsome II (calf), whom Stefanski ruled out Wednesday, and T Chris Hubbard (triceps) will not play Sunday. This will mark Hubbard's third consecutive game on the sidelines.
Hubbard, who typically serves as the offensive line's "sixth man," returned to practice this week as a limited participant. He's "progressing accordingly," Stefanski said.
Without Hubbard, the Browns have used Blake Hance as a backup option for Wills. Hance, who joined the team late last season, has played 29 snaps at left tackle in the past two games.
CB Greedy Williams, who started 12 games as a rookie in 2019 before missing all of 2020 with a shoulder injury, is expected to start in place of Newsome.
"I do not let emotions get the best of me," Williams said. "I just take it day by day. As the time comes and the game approaches, that is when my mind is clicked in. I am already mentally prepared for anything."
