Injury report: Browns rule out 2 players, list 3 as questionable vs. Vikings

CB Greg Newsome II (calf), whom Stefanski ruled out Wednesday, and T Chris Hubbard (triceps) will not play Sunday. This will mark Hubbard's third consecutive game on the sidelines.

Hubbard, who typically serves as the offensive line's "sixth man," returned to practice this week as a limited participant. He's "progressing accordingly," Stefanski said.

Without Hubbard, the Browns have used Blake Hance as a backup option for Wills. Hance, who joined the team late last season, has played 29 snaps at left tackle in the past two games.

CB Greedy Williams, who started 12 games as a rookie in 2019 before missing all of 2020 with a shoulder injury, is expected to start in place of Newsome.