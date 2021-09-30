Greedy Williams ready to 'play at the highest level' in 1st start since 2019

Getting better has been the goal for Williams before the door slowly closed on his 2020 season, and he's been willing to do anything necessary to accomplish it.

Special teams has been one route he's embraced to get there.

He's played 30 total special teams snaps this season, already more than the 26 he received his rookie season, and has taken any opportunity the Browns have given him to get back on the field and re-acclimate to NFL speed. He's been primarily used as a blocker on kick and punt returns, and he — as well as a few of his special teams teammates — earned special, unprompted praise from Stefanski on Monday for how well they played in Week 3.

"Greedy was outstanding on special teams yesterday," Stefanski said. "Our vice, Greedy, (CB) Troy (Hill), (S) Grant Delpit and (CB) A.J. Green were outstanding."

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer seconded Stefanski's statement Thursday. He said Williams and the rest of the bunch earned game balls for creating a wall against the Bears, and he believes Williams is well-suited to rise as a starting player for Week 4.

"He came into the year with a positive attitude," Priefer said. "Once he got healthy, he said, 'Coach, whatever you need me to do, I will do.' He's put himself in position to help us on special teams, and now — this week — on defense."

The Browns cornerbacks room has commended Williams for how hard he's worked to return and continue to grow. He's still just 23 years old and among the youngest players on the Browns despite being a three-year veteran, and the Browns have no doubt Williams is prepared to help them build yet another strong defensive performance after a historic showing in Week 3.

"Greedy is a starting corner in this league," Hill said Monday. "We don't have to worry. He's been a starting corner in this league, and that's nothing new. We know he's going to come out there and do his thing."

The challenge Sunday, though, won't be anything easy for Williams.

The Vikings boast one of the top receiving duos in the NFL in Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, who have combined for 435 yards and six touchdowns through three games. Kirk Cousins, their quarterback, has yet to throw an interception through his first 119 pass attempts. The Vikings boast the eighth-best offensive in the league and scored 30 points last week against the Seahawks.

Even the best cornerbacks have struggled to contain the group, but Williams is welcoming the challenge.

"They just make us want to go harder," he said. "We just want to stay dialed in and complete the task."

Williams believes he'll be able to block out any emotions that could come when he takes the field as a starter. The last 13 months — filled with countless hours of rehab, patience and curiosity over how long he'd have to wait to return as a starter on the defense — are finally in the past.

Now, a new challenge awaits Williams, and he's not going to flinch.