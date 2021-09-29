Team Coverage

Presented by

Browns cherish the unique talents of Kareem Hunt, the 'Tasmanian Devil'

Hunt’s huge Week 3 performance gave the Browns another reminder of the luxury of their running back room

Sep 29, 2021 at 02:44 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Nick Chubb is always amazed at the ways Kareem Hunt falls to the ground when he's being tackled — if he gets tackled at all.

"He runs like a wild man," Chubb said Wednesday. "He doesn't care about his body at all. He just runs it in there and bounces off of hits. He's a special type of player."

Baker Mayfield is fascinated, too. Both he and Chubb always have front-row views whenever Hunt carves through a defense, which he did plenty of times Sunday in the Browns' 26-6 win over the Bears.

"He runs like a Tasmanian Devil," Mayfield said. "His upper body is leaning one way, and his balance is outstanding. It's something that very few people are blessed with."

Hunt delivered his best performance since joining Cleveland as a free agent in the 2019 offseason Sunday when he punctured a typically stout Bears' defense with 74 receiving yards, 81 rushing yards and a highlight-reel touchdown run. His 155 yards from scrimmage were his most ever in a game as a Browns player.

When Hunt is on the field, good things always seemed to happen for a Browns offense, a group that's constantly reminded how spoiled it is with Hunt and Chubb, two of the fiercest running backs in the NFL.

Hunt's Week 3 performance served as yet another reminder.

"Anytime my number is called, I'm going to go out there and give it my all," Hunt said Sunday. "When I was able to go out there and hopefully change the game around because our offense was moving a little slow at the beginning, I was fired up. I want to win, and I want to do whatever it takes to win."

"Whatever it takes," in Hunt's mind, means twisting his legs in ways most people can't to stay upright whenever a defender makes a diving tackle attempt. It means doing whatever acrobatic move necessary to lunge forward when he's about to fall to the ground. It means lowering the shoulder against 230-pound linebackers running at full speed — and knocking them over.

That's what has made Hunt one of the most entertaining Browns players to watch every Sunday. Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham Jr., Denzel Ward and other stars have all built their career on jaw-dropping, how-did-they-do-that plays. 

To those who appreciate the difficulty of being a hard-nosed running back, Hunt creates those plays nearly every time he has the football.

"Kareem runs very hard," coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday. "When it's there, he runs hard and makes great yards. When it's not there, he's still running hard and he's spinning out of it. I've seen it live and in living color with a great seat the last couple of years to see this kid fight for every yard out there. He has a great mentality and is a team guy all the way."

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 3

Check out the best photos from the Browns win over the Bears yesterday by the Browns photo team

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
1 / 72

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
2 / 72

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
3 / 72

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Justin Fields during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
4 / 72

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Justin Fields during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
5 / 72

The stadium during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
6 / 72

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
7 / 72

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
8 / 72

Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
9 / 72

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
10 / 72

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
11 / 72

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
12 / 72

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
13 / 72

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
14 / 72

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
15 / 72

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
16 / 72

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
17 / 72

Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
18 / 72

The stadium during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
19 / 72

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
20 / 72

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
21 / 72

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Chief of Staff Callie Brownson before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
22 / 72

Chief of Staff Callie Brownson before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) after a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
23 / 72

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) after a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) and Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
24 / 72

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) and Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
25 / 72

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
26 / 72

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
27 / 72

The team before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
28 / 72

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
29 / 72

Fans during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
30 / 72

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
31 / 72

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
32 / 72

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
33 / 72

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
34 / 72

Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
35 / 72

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
36 / 72

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
37 / 72

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
38 / 72

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
39 / 72

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
40 / 72

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
41 / 72

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
42 / 72

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
43 / 72

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
44 / 72

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
45 / 72

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
46 / 72

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
47 / 72

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
48 / 72

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
49 / 72

Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
50 / 72

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
51 / 72

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
52 / 72

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
53 / 72

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
54 / 72

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
55 / 72

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
56 / 72

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
57 / 72

The team before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
58 / 72

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
59 / 72

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
60 / 72

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
61 / 72

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
62 / 72

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
63 / 72

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
64 / 72

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Swagger Jr. after a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
65 / 72

Swagger Jr. after a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
66 / 72

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
67 / 72

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
68 / 72

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
69 / 72

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
70 / 72

Running back Demetric Felton (25) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
71 / 72

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
72 / 72

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

The Browns have managed to maximize Hunt's talents even though he shares a room with Chubb, another Pro Bowl talent who thrives more on running over defenses rather than torquing his body in uncomfortable positions. Both players are strong enough to break away for standout performances each week, and neither have ever complained over a lack of carries or production.

Stefanski always ensures each player has a chance to break out each weekend. That's a credit to how he manages their weekly workload, and also how he's used the outside zone scheme, which focuses on offensive linemen blocking in zones rather than specific defenders. 

The scheme is the core component of his playbook, one that ensures each of their carries has a chance to end with a big gain.

"The way we run the ball, it complements me and Kareem," Chubb said. "The outside zone is something I've come to love and something I've worked really hard at with my eyes and tracking things. Those are plays I like doing, which is huge to me."

 The success arguably has been more evident than ever through the Browns' first three games. They're first in the NFL with eight rushing touchdowns and second with 525 rushing yards, which is the most they've ever totaled through their first three games in a season.

The Browns have every reason to believe they can keep it going — and that's because Hunt is so great at finding ways to never stop.

"Whatever it takes man," Hunt said. "That's all I can say."

Related Content

news

Odell Beckham Jr. 'gave it everything he could' in productive 1st game back

Beckham led Browns receivers with five catches for 77 yards and looked speedy — despite admitting some fatigue
news

Myles Garrett believes Browns D is ready to challenge dual-threat rookie Justin Fields

Garrett says the Browns will best be able to stop Fields if they limit other aspects of the Bears offense
news

Odell Beckham Jr. strives to be 'better than I ever have been'

Beckham still day to day and status uncertain vs. Bears, but his long wait is nearing an end
news

Browns defense confident better performances are ahead

The Browns' new-look defense hopes to take another step forward to a fully-finished product Sunday against the Bears and rookie QB Justin Fields
news

Browns want FirstEnergy Stadium to be 'rocking' for first full-capacity game in 2 years

The Browns are encouraging fans to arrive early and be loud as soon as they reach their seats for their first home game of 2021
news

Browns focused on finishing strong, but another fast start remains just as important

The Browns have placed heavy emphasis this week on finishing games after their 33-29 loss, but they're also placing emphasis on replicating their fast start that helped them establish a commanding lead 
news

Baker Mayfield told Browns to let Chiefs loss 'sting,' motivate them to be better

The Browns quarterback addressed the team after their Week 1 loss and delivered a message the Browns have heeded to in the days leading up to Week 2
news

Myles Garrett says Browns D wants to 'go out there and test' Chiefs offense

Garrett hasn't forgotten the pain from last season's loss in Kansas City and believes the Browns are better equipped to challenge the Chiefs
news

Jarvis Landry believes he's in a 'great place' entering 4th season in Cleveland

Landry is healthy and eager to help the Browns' win a big Week 1 test
news

Baker Mayfield eager to kickstart Browns offense back to high level

The completion of training camp has only further affirmed Mayfied's belief that he can help the offense soar in 2021
news

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 'definitely ready' for big role in rookie season

The 2nd-round rookie's first test vs. Kansas City couldn't be much tougher
Advertising