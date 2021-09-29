Browns cherish the unique talents of Kareem Hunt, the 'Tasmanian Devil'

Nick Chubb is always amazed at the ways Kareem Hunt falls to the ground when he's being tackled — if he gets tackled at all.

"He runs like a wild man," Chubb said Wednesday. "He doesn't care about his body at all. He just runs it in there and bounces off of hits. He's a special type of player."

Baker Mayfield is fascinated, too. Both he and Chubb always have front-row views whenever Hunt carves through a defense, which he did plenty of times Sunday in the Browns' 26-6 win over the Bears.

"He runs like a Tasmanian Devil," Mayfield said. "His upper body is leaning one way, and his balance is outstanding. It's something that very few people are blessed with."

Hunt delivered his best performance since joining Cleveland as a free agent in the 2019 offseason Sunday when he punctured a typically stout Bears' defense with 74 receiving yards, 81 rushing yards and a highlight-reel touchdown run. His 155 yards from scrimmage were his most ever in a game as a Browns player.

When Hunt is on the field, good things always seemed to happen for a Browns offense, a group that's constantly reminded how spoiled it is with Hunt and Chubb, two of the fiercest running backs in the NFL.

Hunt's Week 3 performance served as yet another reminder.

"Anytime my number is called, I'm going to go out there and give it my all," Hunt said Sunday. "When I was able to go out there and hopefully change the game around because our offense was moving a little slow at the beginning, I was fired up. I want to win, and I want to do whatever it takes to win."

"Whatever it takes," in Hunt's mind, means twisting his legs in ways most people can't to stay upright whenever a defender makes a diving tackle attempt. It means doing whatever acrobatic move necessary to lunge forward when he's about to fall to the ground. It means lowering the shoulder against 230-pound linebackers running at full speed — and knocking them over.

That's what has made Hunt one of the most entertaining Browns players to watch every Sunday. Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham Jr., Denzel Ward and other stars have all built their career on jaw-dropping, how-did-they-do-that plays.

To those who appreciate the difficulty of being a hard-nosed running back, Hunt creates those plays nearly every time he has the football.