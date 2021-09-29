Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Matchup
- The Browns are 2-1 and coming off a 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears. The Vikings are 1-2 after beating the Seattle Seahawks, 30-17.
- The Vikings lead the all-time series, 11-4. The Vikings won the last matchup, 33-16, on Oct. 29, 2017, at Twickenham Stadium in the U.K.
Storylines to Watch
- Stefanski's Return— This will be the first time Browns coach Kevin Stefanski faces the Vikings, the team for which he served as an assistant and coordinator from 2006-19.
- Dominant Defense — The Browns are coming off one of their best defensive performances in franchise history, when they allowed just 47 yards and recorded nine sacks in a dominant win over Chicago.
- Double Trouble — Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson give Minnesota one of the NFL's best WR tandems. Thielen is tied for second in touchdown catches (four) while Jefferson is 11th in receiving yards (254).
Watch on TV
Pre-Game: Browns Countdown, 11 a.m., News 5 Cleveland
Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (sidelines)
Watch on Mobile
This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
