Browns Mailbag: What's next for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah after big Week 3 performance?

Four-question Tuesday heading into Week 4.

Let's do it.

Why is David Njoku not starting? — Justin K., Huron

Njoku has started the past two games while playing the second-most snaps of the Browns' three tight ends, trailing Austin Hooper by just a handful. This is a significant increase in the playing time Njoku saw in 2020, and it's a reflection of how the coaching staff and his teammates have seen major growth from the fifth-year tight end.

"His practice habits, I think, are a lot better than they were last year," offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. "Understanding the role he is playing. I think David could be a dominant player at the tight end position, both in the run game and the pass game. I think he sees that now, and he is understanding how we are going to use him and help him be better."

Njoku is second on the team with five receptions for 94 yards. His average of 18.8 yards per catch is also second on the team — not a typical ranking for a tight end, by any means. Njoku's ability to make plays 15 to 20 yards down the field provides a unique threat for opposing defenses, which typically need to worry about tight ends within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage.

Njoku's average yards per catch likely will drop at some point, but he's playing within an offense that appears greatly suited to maximize his best strengths.

"David is a big player," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He has speed at that size where it allows him to create separation, but even if he does not create separation, I think with our tight ends, they can create vertical separation with how they can go get the ball."

The Browns are using their three tight ends at a very high level through the first three weeks. Who is or isn't starting is arbitrary. Njoku and Hooper are getting starter-level snaps and Harrison Bryant is playing more than half. And the best part about it? All three, especially Njoku, are playing at a high level.