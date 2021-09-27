Chase McLaughlin's big day a showcase for what Browns have seen behind the scenes

Just one month removed from claiming the Browns' kicking job following an injury to Cody Parkey, McLaughlin has been among the Browns' most reliable players. He's converted all five field goal kicks and nine extra point attempts this season, a remarkable start after becoming one of the NFL's top journeymen since he entered the league as an undrafted player in 2019. Since the spring of 2019, McLaughlin has spent stints with the Bills, Vikings, Chargers, 49ers, Colts, Vikings (again), Jaguars and Jets.

"I've had a ton of confidence in him," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "That's because I see him do it at practice. He goes out there in pregame and had a really good warmup, so we feel good about the length of that 57-yarder, and he's been very consistent. That's what we're going to need from him moving forward."

Now, he's in Cleveland and making the most of every opportunity. His form of consistency started in training camp, where McLaughlin still wasn't perfect but did enough to convince special teams coordinator Mike Priefer that he was good enough to be the Browns' kicker for 2021.

"He has had a good camp. As I told him – he and I have had good discussions – he has not had a great camp, but he had a good camp," Priefer said on Sept. 9. "I think he's a solid good kicker who has bounced around the league a little bit as kind of a fill-in for guys when they were hurt. Now, he has had his opportunity – some people say that it might be by default, but I figured he was well on his way to winning that job anyway. I think he has done enough to win the job.

"We expect Chase to be very successful. I hope he goes out and kicks well and he is our kicker for the entire year."

That's always been the goal for McLaughlin, and Sunday's historic performance backed that up.

The Browns, of course, will need McLaughlin to stay consistent for every game, but he's continued to give the Browns cushion and confidence when it comes to drilling tricky kicks. That's a bonus for a team that will likely soon play in windy conditions for most home games late in the season.

McLaughlin is confident he can keep it going. After Sunday's win, the Browns certainly are, too.