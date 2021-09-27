News & Notes: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah played 'fast' in starting role

Kevin Stefanski hadn't had time to review the tape when he fielded questions shortly after the Browns' 26-6 win over the Bears. It'd been less than 15 minutes since the final whistle, after all.

So when he was asked about the performance of rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the Browns coach had to base his answer on what he thought he'd seen.

"I would have to look at it," Stefanski said, "but I am going to guess he was running around making plays."

Stefanski's review of the game confirmed it. Owusu-Koramoah, who started in place of an injured Sione Takitaki, was "fast" and disruptive in his 23 snaps of work, a performance that included his first career sack — albeit a half of one — two passes defensed and four tackles.

"I thought he played fast," Stefanski said. "I really thought his ball disruption was really good. We didn't take the ball away yesterday but we had a bunch of passes defended. JOK, in particular, on some balls to the running backs, he was able to get his arm on the ball, so I thought he did a nice job there."

Owusu-Koramoah has been eased into the Browns' defensive plans by design.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods has said he doesn't want to put too much on his plate because he doesn't want the second-round pick out of Notre Dame to play slow. Ultimately, Woods wanted to protect Owusu-Koramoah "from himself."

Injuries within the linebacking corps — first to Anthony Walker and then to Takitaki — have taken a toll on the unit's depth. On Sunday, Owusu-Koramoah played the second-most snaps of any Browns linebacker, trailing just Malcolm Smith.

Owusu-Koramoah said he liked how he performed Sunday and expects to be even better in future games.