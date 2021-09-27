Monday Morning Snap Counts

Snap Counts: Odell Beckham Jr. gets significant work in 2021 debut

Cleveland played 81 offensive snaps to just 45 defensive snaps Sunday

Sep 27, 2021 at 11:31 AM
Andrew Gribble

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' 26-6 win over the Bears.

— The Browns played a whopping 81 offensive snaps and just 45 defensive snaps. Cleveland's offense possessed the ball for nearly 40 of the game's 60 minutes.

— WR Odell Beckham Jr., playing in his first game since Week 7 of 2020, started and played 52 snaps — just one short of Donovan Peoples-Jones, who led all of the wide receivers in snaps played. Afterward, Beckham said he was exhausted but excited to get his first brush with contact under his belt.

"It was the first time in a very long time," Beckham said. "A lot of emotions and a lot of things just running through you as you are back in the stadium. It is still a dream to play in the NFL and be in this game. It was a lot to take in today. I just felt like I could never get my legs going, but we came out with the W and that is all that matters."

— T Jedrick Wills Jr. gutted through his ankle injury for a second straight week, playing 70 of a possible 81 snaps. Blake Hance played the other 11.

— Cleveland's TEs were once again very busy — David Njoku (50), Austin Hooper (49), Harrison Bryant (33) and Jordan Franks (9).

— RB Kareem Hunt was on the field for 33 snaps. He touched the ball 16 times and finished with a combined 155 yards.

— Rookie RB Demetric Felton played 11 snaps, a significant increase from the three he logged in Week 2. Felton's playing time came primarily in the first quarter.

— Case Keenum got his first work of the season, playing the final five snaps of Sunday's game as the Browns wrapped up the 26-6 victory.

— Rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah got the start at SAM and played 23 of a possible 45 snaps. Veteran Malcolm Smith led all LBs with 30 snaps.

— Denzel Ward, John Johnson III and Ronnie Harrison Jr. never came off the field. Greg Newsome II missed the final eight snaps because of a calf injury.

— Jadeveon Clowney (39) and Myles Garrett (37) both played more than 80 percent of the snaps. Takkarist McKinley was on the field for 19 plays.

— In his second NFL game, S Grant Delpit played 17 snaps.

Click below for a full breakdown.

Gamebook (Week 3) [PDF]

Photos: Week 3 - Bears at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Bears in week three

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
