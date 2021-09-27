Snap Counts: Odell Beckham Jr. gets significant work in 2021 debut

— WR Odell Beckham Jr., playing in his first game since Week 7 of 2020, started and played 52 snaps — just one short of Donovan Peoples-Jones, who led all of the wide receivers in snaps played. Afterward, Beckham said he was exhausted but excited to get his first brush with contact under his belt.

"It was the first time in a very long time," Beckham said. "A lot of emotions and a lot of things just running through you as you are back in the stadium. It is still a dream to play in the NFL and be in this game. It was a lot to take in today. I just felt like I could never get my legs going, but we came out with the W and that is all that matters."