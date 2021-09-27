Game Balls: 4 standouts who helped lead the Browns to a Week 3 victory

Game Ball No. 3: Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Fields entered Sunday with the biggest spotlight of any rookie player on the field.

By the end of the game, Owusu-Koramoah stole it.

"JOK," a 2021 second-round pick, bullied the Bears at all levels of the defense and built his best performance of his career so far with four tackles, one QB hit, one tackle for a loss and two pass deflections. That's about as good of a stat line as possible for a rookie linebacker playing in only his third career game, and his performance made it even more clear that Owusu-Koramoah is a quick learner, one who could be among the most vital players on the Browns defense by the end of the season.

"I would have to look at it," Stefanski said when asked about Owusu-Koramoah's performance, "but I'm going to guess he was running around making plays.

Game Ball No. 4: Kicker Chase McLaughlin

Several aspects of the Browns' performance Sunday will be remembered in historical fashion.

The kicking game will be one of them.

McLaughlin continued his perfect start to the season by converting four field goals and two extra points. His first field goal was a 57-yarder that became the longest field goal ever made by a Browns kicker at FirstEnergy Stadium. His third field goal was a 52-yarder that made him one of two Browns kickers in history to nail two field goals of at least 50 yards in the same game — the other was Phil Dawson, who achieved the feat three times in his career.

McLaughlin has opened the season by converting on all five of his field goal kicks and all nine of his extra-point attempts. It's quite the start for someone who is on his eighth team in the last three seasons, and it's safe to say the Browns' confidence in McLaughlin couldn't be higher after a tremendous Week 3 effort.