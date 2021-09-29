CB Greg Newsome II ruled out vs. Vikings

Williams, who missed all of 2020 with a shoulder injury, has mostly played on special teams this season. The former second-rounder started 12 games as a rookie and played significant snaps in all three of Cleveland's 2021 preseason games.

"He's had limited reps in the games but I've seen him a lot in practice and I think he's done a nice job," Stefanski said. "Going all the way back to when he first got back out there, he worked through it and got his wind back. I think you just see a guy who's continuing to get better."