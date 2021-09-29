CB Greg Newsome II ruled out vs. Vikings

CB Greg Newsome II won't be available Sunday against the Vikings because of a calf injury, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said.
Stefanski, speaking to reporters before Wednesday's practice, said Newsome is considered "week to week" and would not be placed on injured reserve. Players who land on injured reserve are required to miss at least three games.
Newsome, the first-round rookie who has started all three games and played nearly every snap thus far, exited with the injury during the fourth quarter of Cleveland's Week 3 win over the Bears. Third-year CB Greedy Williams played the remaining snaps and is poised to fill Newsome's spot when the Browns take on one of the NFL's best wide receiver tandems Sunday in Minnesota.
Williams, who missed all of 2020 with a shoulder injury, has mostly played on special teams this season. The former second-rounder started 12 games as a rookie and played significant snaps in all three of Cleveland's 2021 preseason games.
"He's had limited reps in the games but I've seen him a lot in practice and I think he's done a nice job," Stefanski said. "Going all the way back to when he first got back out there, he worked through it and got his wind back. I think you just see a guy who's continuing to get better."
Williams could draw the assignment of veteran Adam Thielen or his former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson. Both present tough matchups for any cornerback, as Thielen is tied for second in the NFL with four touchdown catches while Jefferson is 11th in receiving yards (254).