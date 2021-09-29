News & Notes: Stefanski would know — It's going to be loud in Minnesota

The Browns are in for an earful Sunday in Minnesota.

Kevin Stefanski would know, of course, and he's driven that point home to a group of players who are coming off back-to-back wins inside the friendly confines of FirstEnergy Stadium, where the raucous noise was directed squarely at the opponent.

It'll be different Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, a building Stefanski got to know well from 2016-19 as an assistant and coordinator with the Vikings. It's just as loud, Stefanski said, as the vaunted Metrodome, which served as Minnesota's home in the 35 years prior.

Stefanski made it a point of emphasis in his meeting Wednesday morning with players before they officially kicked off their preparations for Sunday's game. Prepare to not be able to hear your teammates, no matter how close they are to you.

"They are both really loud," Stefanski said. "It is a glass building and the noise reverberates in there. It will be the loudest, likely the loudest place we play this year."

For months, the Browns have spent large amounts of time preparing for the crowd noise they'll experience on the road this season — one year after they never had to use a silent count because of the limited attendance for games in 2020. It promises to be even more of the same this week as the Browns prepare for their first game in a full capacity dome since they traveled to Arizona in Dec. 2019.