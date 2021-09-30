News & Notes: Demetric Felton proving to be a quick study on punt returns

Demetric Felton certainly had it in him, but he'd simply never returned a punt in a game that counted until he donned a Browns uniform.

The Browns knew that when they selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but they aren't surprised by what he's been able to accomplish in such a short amount of time in his new role.

Cleveland enters its Week 4 matchup in Minnesota with the most punt return yards of any team in the NFL. Felton is responsible for all 129 of them, with 103 coming in last week's win over the Bears. It was the most yards recorded by a Browns punt returner since 2015, and the total would have been even higher if not for a couple of Cleveland penalties on his seven returns.

The Browns have already exceeded their 2020 total of 115 punt return yards, which ranked in the bottom five in the league. Felton proving to be a quick study has been a key reason why they've made such a quick leap up the rankings.

"He's got that skill set," special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said. "When we drafted him, we were excited about that and we knew that was going to be a plan for him going forward."

Felton came to Cleveland with returning experience, of course. It just wasn't on punts.

Felton handled kick returns during his final three seasons at UCLA, though his frequency of doing it had an inverse relationship with his playing time on offense. When Felton emerged as the team's bell cow running back in 2020, he was used much less on special teams.

It's a common occurrence throughout college football, Priefer said, and it plays into why Felton was never given a shot to return punts. He already had enough on his plate.

Now, with the Browns, Felton is carving out a niche as a change-of-pace option on the offense and a dynamic threat on kicks and punts.