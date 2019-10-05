Injury Report

Injury Report: Key contributors could return Monday night

Oct 05, 2019 at 02:44 PM
Shook-Nick-square-051619
Nick Shook

Staff Writer

The Browns aren't entirely healthy, but they're getting closer to it.

Safety Morgan Burnett (quad), wide receiver Rashard Higgins (knee) and tackle Chris Hubbard (foot) improved from participating in limited fashion during much of the week to participating fully during Saturday's practice. Each of the aforementioned are questionable for Monday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Rookie safety Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring) also improved from limited to full and is also questionable.

Higgins has been out of action since the Browns' Week 1 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and Burnett hasn't played since Cleveland's Week 2 win over the New York Jets. Hubbard returned last week, battling through the injury sustained in the win over the Jets, which had caused him to miss the Browns' Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) did not participate at all for a second straight week and are questionable for Monday night

Tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) remains out.

Photos: 49ers Week Practice

Check out photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the 49ers Monday by team photographer Matt Starkey

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during practice on October 3, 2019
1 / 39

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during practice on October 3, 2019

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 3, 2019
2 / 39

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 3, 2019

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 3, 2019
3 / 39

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 3, 2019

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on October 3, 2019
4 / 39

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on October 3, 2019

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 3, 2019
5 / 39

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 3, 2019

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on October 3, 2019
6 / 39

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on October 3, 2019

Wide receiver Antonio Callaway (11) during practice on October 3, 2019
7 / 39

Wide receiver Antonio Callaway (11) during practice on October 3, 2019

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 3, 2019
8 / 39

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 3, 2019

Wide receiver Antonio Callaway (11) during practice on October 3, 2019
9 / 39

Wide receiver Antonio Callaway (11) during practice on October 3, 2019

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on October 3, 2019
10 / 39

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on October 3, 2019

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on October 3, 2019
11 / 39

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on October 3, 2019

Offensive tackle Greg Robinson (78) during practice on October 3, 2019
12 / 39

Offensive tackle Greg Robinson (78) during practice on October 3, 2019

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 3, 2019
13 / 39

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 3, 2019

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 3, 2019
14 / 39

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 3, 2019

Guard Austin Corbett (63) during practice on October 3, 2019
15 / 39

Guard Austin Corbett (63) during practice on October 3, 2019

Safety Morgan Burnett (42) during practice on October 3, 2019
16 / 39

Safety Morgan Burnett (42) during practice on October 3, 2019

Defensive end Chris Smith (50) during practice on October 3, 2019
17 / 39

Defensive end Chris Smith (50) during practice on October 3, 2019

Safety Morgan Burnett (42) during practice on October 3, 2019
18 / 39

Safety Morgan Burnett (42) during practice on October 3, 2019

Safety J.T. Hassell (49) during practice on October 3, 2019
19 / 39

Safety J.T. Hassell (49) during practice on October 3, 2019

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 3, 2019
20 / 39

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 3, 2019

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on October 3, 2019
21 / 39

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on October 3, 2019

Safety Damarious Randall (23) during practice on October 3, 2019
22 / 39

Safety Damarious Randall (23) during practice on October 3, 2019

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on October 3, 2019
23 / 39

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on October 3, 2019

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on October 3, 2019
24 / 39

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on October 3, 2019

Donnie Lewis during practice on October 3, 2019
25 / 39

Donnie Lewis during practice on October 3, 2019

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during practice on October 3, 2019
26 / 39

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during practice on October 3, 2019

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on October 3, 2019
27 / 39

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on October 3, 2019

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 3, 2019
28 / 39

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 3, 2019

Linebacker Joe Schobert (53) during practice on October 3, 2019
29 / 39

Linebacker Joe Schobert (53) during practice on October 3, 2019

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 3, 2019
30 / 39

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 3, 2019

Wide Receiver Sheldon Gibson (17) during practice on October 3, 2019
31 / 39

Wide Receiver Sheldon Gibson (17) during practice on October 3, 2019

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on October 3, 2019
32 / 39

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on October 3, 2019

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during practice on October 3, 2019
33 / 39

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during practice on October 3, 2019

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on October 3, 2019
34 / 39

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on October 3, 2019

Guard Malcolm Pridgeon (62) during practice on October 3, 2019
35 / 39

Guard Malcolm Pridgeon (62) during practice on October 3, 2019

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 3, 2019
36 / 39

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 3, 2019

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on October 3, 2019
37 / 39

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on October 3, 2019

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 3, 2019
38 / 39

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 3, 2019

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on October 3, 2019
39 / 39

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on October 3, 2019

Advertising