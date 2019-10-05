Injury Report: Key contributors could return Monday night

The Browns aren't entirely healthy, but they're getting closer to it.

Safety Morgan Burnett (quad), wide receiver Rashard Higgins (knee) and tackle Chris Hubbard (foot) improved from participating in limited fashion during much of the week to participating fully during Saturday's practice. Each of the aforementioned are questionable for Monday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Rookie safety Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring) also improved from limited to full and is also questionable.

Higgins has been out of action since the Browns' Week 1 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and Burnett hasn't played since Cleveland's Week 2 win over the New York Jets. Hubbard returned last week, battling through the injury sustained in the win over the Jets, which had caused him to miss the Browns' Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) did not participate at all for a second straight week and are questionable for Monday night